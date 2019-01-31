QuantLR Partners with PacketLight Networks to Secure Next-Generation Networks Against Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks

QuantLR
LTD, a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) company and PacketLight
Networks LTD, an optical network company and a RAD Group Company,
have announced they will work together to form a more secure optical
network by jointly developing an integrated QKD solution.
The announcement came following the recent signing of a Letter of Intent
between the two companies, where they will cooperate and share
information required for the development of the QKD solution as part of
Layer 1 encryption of fiber optic link. The intention is to demonstrate
the solution at the site of one of PacketLight Networks’ customers.
“We are happy to collaborate with PacketLight Networks to advance
Quantum encryption solutions that are proven to be the only ultimately
secured solutions to any eavesdropping and hacking attempts of
communication lines in the present and in the future,” said Yanir
Farber, CEO of QuantLR. “The collaboration with a leading company such
as PacketLight Networks will accelerate our development process and
enables us to offer the market a low-cost solution. The quantum
encryption market is predicted to reach a sales volume of more than
$24Bn in 2025 and we plan to be a significant player in this market.”
“Data security has become the most important aspect in data center
connectivity over fiber and DWDM networks,“ says Koby Reshef, CEO of
PacketLight Networks. “Partnering with QuantLR will allow us to provide
an innovative encryption solution leveraging quantum mechanics to
maintain a high level of data encryption at an affordable cost,
answering our customers’ future security needs as they evolve in both
complexity and importance.”
About QuantLR: QuantLR is an OurCrowd
Labs/02 seed stage incubator portfolio company. Based in Jerusalem,
QuantLR aims to provide versatile low-cost quantum cryptographic
solutions based on quantum key distribution (QKD) technology to protect
communicated data. This solution is proven to provide the ultimate
security from any attack by contemporary or future, classical or
quantum-based computers. QuantLR's solutions will be presented to the
market as a component embedded within 5G communication hardware vendor
products, and as stand-alone products. QuantLR is a spin out of Yissum,
the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University.
About PacketLight NetworksTM:
PacketLight NetworksTM offers a suite of leading 1U metro
and long haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, as well as Layer-1 optical
encryption for transport of data, storage, voice and video
applications over dark fiber and WDM networks. PacketLight provides
the entire optical layer transport solution within a highly integrated
compact platform, designed for maximum flexibility, easy maintenance and
operation, with real pay-as-you-grow architecture, while maintaining a
high level of reliability and low cost.
About OurCrowd Labs/02: the OurCrowd
Labs/02, seed stage incubator portfolio focuses on cutting-edge
technology that will shape the future in innovative areas including AI,
deep learning, autonomous transportation and smart cities. OurCrowd
Labs/02, located in Jerusalem, is backed by OurCrowd, Motorola Solutions
(NYSE: MSI), Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) and Yissum, the
technology transfer company of the Hebrew University. The incubator is
part of the world famous Israeli incubator program administered by the
Israel Innovation Authority.
