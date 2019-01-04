



Quanta Appoints Dr. Paul Komenda as New Chief Medical Officer

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 4 January 2019: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a medical device company providing innovative haemodialysis solutions for clinic and home settings, today announces that the Company has appointed Dr. Paul Komenda as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Komenda, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Manitoba, is a fellow of the American Society of Nephrology and has extensive clinical and academic experience. Dr. Komenda previously served on the Scientific Advisory Board of NxStage Medical. He gained his medical qualification in 2001 from the University of Manitoba and is a board certified Nephrologist. Dr. Komenda studied health economics at the University of Calgary, holds a Masters in Health Administration and is also the Medical Director of the Home Dialysis Program at the Seven Oaks General Hospital in Manitoba.

Dr. Komenda has over 130 published peer reviewed articles in health services research and clinical nephrology and, with a specialist knowledge and interest in the field of home dialysis and health economics, Dr. Komenda is highly regarded as an expert in his field.

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, commented on the appointment: “We are excited to have Dr. Komenda join Quanta as our Chief Medical Officer. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as a respected global thought-leader with extensive clinical experience in home dialysis. He will be invaluable to Quanta’s future success as we prepare to launch our innovative personal haemodialysis system, SC+, later this year in Europe.”

Dr. Komenda, Chief Medical Officer of Quanta, commented: “I have followed Quanta with interest over the past few years and have been inspired by the innovative work it is doing in the field of haemodialysis. SC+ is a unique system which offers patients flexibility, convenience and control over their choice of treatment and I am excited to work with the team to bring this technology to market to improve the quality of life of dialysis patients.”

-ENDS-

For more information about Quanta, please contact:





Quanta



John E. Milad,

Chief Executive Officer









T: +44 (0)1789 400043



E: enquiries@quantadt.com Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville



T: +44 (0)203 709 5708



E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

About SC+

SC+ is a unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system that supports patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. SC+ provides clinical efficacy and high flow rates compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users across a wide range of settings.

About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta’s lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Stage Capital (formerly NBGI Ventures), Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as founding partner IMI plc.