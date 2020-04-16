Quanta, Inc. : Announces the Addition of Eddy Pham to Advisory Board

BURBANK, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta, Inc. (OTCPK: QNTA), an applied sciences company based on a quantum biology platform that significantly boosts the potency and efficiency of any plant-based matter, today announced that Eddy Pham, will join their board of advisors to help drive partnerships and product distribution for Quanta.

Mr. Pham is a seasoned veteran in sales and marketing for consumer products, and has planned, executed, and managed hundreds of product and branding campaigns over a career that has spanned more than three decades. He has applied his knowledge and expertise in Direct Response Marketing to help launch, grow, and build some of the most successful TV, Print, and Radio marketing businesses. Some of the notable brands he has worked with are Newegg.com, Venus® Razors, Red Copper, Magic Bullet, and his contributions were pivotal in the commercial success of multiple George Foreman® cooking/grilling products as well as with Snuggie®, a sleeved blanket with a legacy of over 20 million units sold, and $900 million in gross sales, worldwide.

Drawing on Mr. Pham's extensive experiences in bringing products to market, along with his vast networks of industry contacts for product procurement, manufacturing and marketing, Quanta will have at their disposal the resources required to realize enhanced revenue streams, efficiencies in processes and the expertise to position their brands in the global marketplace.

Mr. Pham commented, "Upon meeting Eric and the Quanta team, I was impressed by their technology and product lines, and I believe in their vision to promote health and wellness through their technology. I believe that Quanta's mission is consistent with my background and interest in building a better and stronger world for incoming generations. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this company, and look forward to making a commitment and contributing my resources to this great opportunity."

Eric Rice, Quanta Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're happy to welcome Eddy to the Advisory Board and expect to utilize his experience and proven track record of success in business development, brand building, and building great sales and marketing organizations to continue to advance our efforts to commercialize great homeopathic and pharmaceutical products for consumer markets."

About Quanta:

Quanta, Inc. ("Quanta") is a cutting-edge technology platform whose patented, proprietary technology harnesses advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Quanta supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

The established resonance theory behind Quanta's polarization process has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients to produce more-effective carbon-trapping plants to transformative anti-aging solutions Quanta's technology has the opportunity to upend how commercial products are made and the benefits from them. Already we see multi-trillion-dollar global industries benefiting from Quanta's technology. You can find more about Quanta at: https://buyquanta.com/.

Contacts:

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director, IR

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

(516) 419-9915

SOURCE Quanta, Inc.