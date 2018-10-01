

















SC+ haemodialysis system





Quanta wins Industrial Product Design of the Year

at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018







Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 1 October 2018: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical device company pioneering innovative haemodialysis products for dialysis patients, is pleased to announce that it has won the “Industrial Product Design of the Year” award at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018.





John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, said: “I am delighted that Quanta and the design of SC+ have been recognised by a group of industry experts through this award. Assisted by Smallfry, an industrial design consultancy, the team at Quanta has worked tirelessly to hone our innovative personal haemodialysis system, SC+. We are proud of our patient-friendly, easy to use system that can support patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. This award is testament to all their hard work and efforts, and we would like to dedicate it to all the engineers and designers whose enthusiasm made this development possible.”







The design of the SC+ haemodialysis system focuses on providing an intuitive user experience, centring on a large, interactive graphical touchscreen that guides users through a treatment via logical steps. This intuitive, tablet-style approach, combined with ergonomic industrial design, is intended to provide patients with a simple yet powerful platform for managing their treatments around their lives. Furthermore, every detail of the user experience and product design is streamlined to provide maximum safety and ease of use. The small footprint and modern design of the SC+ machine blends unobtrusively into different environments, expanding the range of treatment options available to patients.

Now in its 18th year, the Plastics Industry Awards is firmly established as the forum for recognising excellence in an increasingly competitive market. Launched in 2001 and held annually in London, this event is dedicated to honouring innovation and exceptional performance. The Plastics Industry Awards acknowledge the best companies and the best people in the market.





About SC+

SC+ is a unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system that supports patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. SC+ provides clinical efficacy and high flow rates compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users across a wide range of settings.





About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta’s lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Stage Capital (formerly NBGI Ventures), Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as founding partner IMI plc.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com.

