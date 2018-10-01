Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quanta wins Industrial Product Design of the Year at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:01am CEST









Quanta wins Industrial Product Design of the Year at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018
SC+ haemodialysis system


Quanta wins Industrial Product Design of the Year
at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018



Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 1 October 2018: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical device company pioneering innovative haemodialysis products for dialysis patients, is pleased to announce that it has won the “Industrial Product Design of the Year” award at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018.


John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta, said: “I am delighted that Quanta and the design of SC+ have been recognised by a group of industry experts through this award. Assisted by Smallfry, an industrial design consultancy, the team at Quanta has worked tirelessly to hone our innovative personal haemodialysis system, SC+. We are proud of our patient-friendly, easy to use system that can support patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. This award is testament to all their hard work and efforts, and we would like to dedicate it to all the engineers and designers whose enthusiasm made this development possible.”



The design of the SC+ haemodialysis system focuses on providing an intuitive user experience, centring on a large, interactive graphical touchscreen that guides users through a treatment via logical steps. This intuitive, tablet-style approach, combined with ergonomic industrial design, is intended to provide patients with a simple yet powerful platform for managing their treatments around their lives. Furthermore, every detail of the user experience and product design is streamlined to provide maximum safety and ease of use. The small footprint and modern design of the SC+ machine blends unobtrusively into different environments, expanding the range of treatment options available to patients.

Now in its 18th year, the Plastics Industry Awards is firmly established as the forum for recognising excellence in an increasingly competitive market. Launched in 2001 and held annually in London, this event is dedicated to honouring innovation and exceptional performance. The Plastics Industry Awards acknowledge the best companies and the best people in the market.


-ENDS-



For more information about Quanta, please contact:

 

Quanta

John E. Milad,
Chief Executive Officer

  		 


T: +44 (0)1789 400043

E: enquiries@quantadt.com
Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville

  		T: +44 (0)203 709 5708

E: quanta@consilium-comms.com

About SC+

SC+ is a unique small, simple and powerful haemodialysis system that supports patients across the continuum of care, from the clinic to the home. SC+ provides clinical efficacy and high flow rates compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The small form factor and simple-to-use design are intended to enable a broader range of users across a wide range of settings.


About Quanta

Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients by providing advanced haemodialysis solutions for use both in the clinic and the home. Quanta’s lead product SC+ is designed to empower dialysis patients by giving them greater flexibility, convenience and control over the delivery of their life-sustaining renal replacement therapy. Quanta is based in Alcester, UK, and was founded in 2008 as a spin out from IMI plc. The company has attracted funding from a group of leading investors, including: Stage Capital (formerly NBGI Ventures), Wellington Partners, Seroba Life Sciences, b-to-v Partners, ALIAD, CITA, Seventure Partners and Kuwait Life Sciences Company, as well as founding partner IMI plc.

For more information, please visit: www.quantadt.com.

Quanta wins Industrial Product Design of the Year at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018

Attachment

Quanta.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aGAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : Perskie named to Gaming Hall of Fame Perskie named to Gaming Hall of Fame
AQ
09:42aHGCAPITAL TRUST : Sale of Lumesse
PU
09:42aRB 75/2018 : Information about transactions on the Company's shares obtained pursuant to Article 19 MAR
PU
09:42aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby’s Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sales
PU
09:42aMYTILINEOS : invests in initiatives safeguarding our cultural and natural heritage as well as promoting local growth
PU
09:42aPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Shareholding
PU
09:42aKEC INTERNATIONAL : wins New Orders of Rs. 1,159 crore
PU
09:41aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Could See A Record Session After U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal
DJ
09:40aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
09:38aHammond says EU is in the mood for a Brexit deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : cuts full-year profit forecast by 12 percent as strikes take toll
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q2/FY2018
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino to Dispose of 55 Monoprix Real-Estate As..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.