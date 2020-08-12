Quantitative Scientific Solutions : Named to Inc. 5000

Northern Virginia-based Technology Company Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Quantitative Scientific Solutions (“QS-2”), a leading provider of scientific and technical consulting and data analytics services, announced today that it has made Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“It’s an honor and a testament to the team we have built to be recognized by the Inc. 5000,” said Dr. Thomas Armel, QS-2 Founding Partner. “QS-2 is able to continually grow because we have an incredibly strong and diverse group of people. Their dedication and talent are what makes QS-2 and our clients so successful, and we look forward to continuing to build upon that success.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 nomination comes after QS-2 recognized a 3-year growth of over 105%, and 2020 is already on pace to surpass this exceptional growth as the company continues to diversify and expand its clients and services.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About Quantitative Scientific Solutions

QS-2 is a scientific and technical consulting and analytics company that provides creative solutions to help today’s organizations solve tomorrow’s most important problems. Founded in 2013 by leading technologists, QS-2 leverages deep subject matter expertise to translate cutting-edge research into real-world solutions for our partners. Our team is passionate about identifying the most promising directions for investment and innovation, and works side-by-side with our clients to achieve their vision. For additional information about the company, please visit www.QS-2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005217/en/