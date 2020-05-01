Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QuantuMDx Launches Rapid, Sensitive SARS-CoV-2 Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:00am EDT

QuantuMDx Launches Rapid, Sensitive SARS-CoV-2 Test

  • Manufacturing in place to produce 2 million tests per week with millions of tests ready to ship
  • EUA application submitted to FDA
  • Clinical testing is being performed with two NHS hospitals
  • CE-IVD to follow in mid-May
  • Validating the test for direct from swabs

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 1 May 2020. QuantuMDx Group Limited, a UK-based life sciences company developing transformational point-of-care molecular diagnostics, today announces the launch of its sensitive SARS-CoV-2 assay for laboratory use, which delivers a result in approximately 70 minutes.

Working with British manufacturing partner Biofortuna Limited, QuantuMDx has scaled up production capability to
to initially 2M tests per week and with the potential to scale up to 3M tests per week by introducing further automation within the manufacturing process. The company is ready to start shipping assays from today. In addition, QuantuMDx has rigorously stress tested its supply chains and is confident in its ability to supply significant volumes of tests worldwide.

QuantuMDx’s SARS-CoV-2 assay is a real-time reverse transcriptase rtRT-PCR test that has been developed using advanced bioinformatics to maximise performance. The assay has been designed with the most up-to-date sequence information to ensure 100% coverage of all known SARS-CoV-2 sequences. The company’s assay has been evaluated using 90 pre-extracted residual samples from The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK, to assess clinical performance against tests currently in use. It has been shown to be clinically equivalent to the comparator assay presently used in NHS hospitals, with 100% concordance with all positive and negative SARS-CoV-2 classifications.

An application has been made to the U.S FDA for use under Emergency Use Authorisation and QuantuMDx expects to attain CE-IVD mark by mid-May. In addition, QuantuMDx will apply for World Health Organization ‘Emergency Use Listing’ listing.

The sensitive test targets three SARS-Cov-2 genomic loci; the S, N and Orf1 genes and can run on multiple high- and low-throughput PCR platforms that can be calibrated for the fluorophores FAM and HEX. As all the assay reagents are lyophilised in a single tube, the assay is more convenient for shipping than liquid based assay kits. Moreover, lyophilised reagents have a longer shelf life and don’t require stringent cold chain shipping.  

In silico analysis of QuantuMDx’ SARS-CoV-2 assay shows 100% specificity and 0% cross reactivity with common commensal or potentially interfering organisms. QuantuMDx is now working with St George’s, University of London to undertake CE-IVD reproducibility evaluations.

In response to the shortage of extraction kits in the current market, QuantuMDx is also validating the use of the test without the need for RNA extraction, running the RT-PCR test direct from swabs. Furthermore, the company is validating the test on other specimen types, such as saliva samples.

Sanjeev Krishna, Professor of Molecular Parasitology and Medicine at St George’s, University of London, said: “It’s universally acknowledged that one of the most urgent needs to help us control and hopefully eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic are good diagnostic tests. We need a test that can diagnose the disease quickly and accurately, while being available and affordable for all healthcare systems. This test is very much aiming to address those needs so we can control the infection with greater precision.”

Jonathan O’Halloran, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuantuMDx said: “It is clear that tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires the widespread availability of accurate and appropriate diagnostics. It’s a privilege for us at QuantuMDx to have been able to use our expertise in diagnostics to develop a SARS-CoV-2 Detection assay and contribute to the national and international efforts to tackle this disease. By securing the supply chain early, we have been able to achieve massive scale for our assay to supply the testing needs of countries around the world.”

In addition to developing a SARS-CoV-2 test for laboratories, QuantuMDx continues preparations for scale- up and manufacture of its Q-POC™ rapid point-of-care testing device. The company is currently translating both its SARS-CoV-2 detection assay and its proprietary respiratory panel on to the Q-POC™ platform. Using swab samples, a Q-POC™ test could provide a result in a targeted 15-20 minutes at the patient’s side whether in a hospital, pharmacy, care home, school or even immigration zones.

About QuantuMDx
QuantuMDx Group is an ambitious company with a global vision of empowering the world to control and eradicate disease by making transformative, quality point-of-care diagnostic technologies universally accessible. QuantuMDx has operations and strategic partnerships in the United States, Asia, Australasia, Europe and Africa – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics. For more information go to: www.quantumdx.com

For media enquiries:
Debra Daglish, Marketing Communications Manager, QuantuMDx Group, 0870 803 1234
Chris Gardner, Matthew Neal and Lindsey Neville, Consilium Strategic Communications, 0203 709 5700/ quantumdx@consilium-comms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate unclear as deadline to accept rescue offer passes
RE
02:52aRYANAIR : Expects Net Loss of More Than EUR100 Million in 1Q Fiscal Year 2021; CEO Extends 50% Pay Cut to March
DJ
02:50aBARCLAYS : Norway wealth fund to back AGM resolution to make Barclays a 'net zero' bank
RE
02:48aAmazon's Sales Soar As Profit Takes Hit -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFACEBOOK : FBI Chief Backed WhatsApp in 2015
DJ
02:48aBoeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBANK HAPOALIM B M : Israeli Bank Pays $874 Million To Resolve Tax-Evasion Case
DJ
02:48aBlackRock Taps New Corporate Watchdog -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aShell Cuts Dividend, First Time Since 1945 -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aRECKITT BENCKISER : Lysol Maker Sees Hygiene Boon Lasting
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group