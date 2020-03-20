|
Quantum : 4/A
03/20/2020 | 03:58am EDT
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
QUANTUM CORP /DE/
Form: 4/A
Date Filed: 2020-03-19
Corporate Issuer CIK: 709283
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section
16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
(Print or Type Responses)
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Estimated average burden hours
per response...
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Martella Donald E. Jr.
QUANTUM CORP /DE/ [QMCO]
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
C/O QUANTUM CORPORATION, 224 AIRPORT
03/19/2020
SVP, Engineering
PARKWAY, SUITE 550
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
02/25/2020
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
SAN JOSE, CA 95110
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
(A) or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I)
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
(Instr. 4)
|
Common Stock
45,624 (1)
D
Common Stock
29,510 (1)
D
Common Stock
29,505 (1)
D
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this
SEC 1474 (9-02)
form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid
OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4. Transaction
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date, if
Code
Derivative
and Expiration Date
Underlying Securities
Derivative
Derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
any
(Instr. 8)
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
Acquired (A) or
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
Disposed of (D)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)
Following
Direct (D)
Reported
or Indirect
Date
Expiration
Amount or
Title
Transaction(s)
(I)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Number of Shares
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director 10% Owner Officer
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Martella Donald E. Jr.
C/O QUANTUM CORPORATIONSVP, Engineering
224 AIRPORT PARKWAY, SUITE 550
SAN JOSE, CA 95110
Signatures
/s/ Josie Buensuceso, Attorney-in-Fact for Donald E. Martella Jr
03/19/2020
|
Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
When Donald E. Martella Jr.'s Form 4 was filed on February 25, 2020, it was mistakenly reported that he held less shares of QMCO Common Stock than he did. The amendment is to update for his correct holding amounts.
Quantum Corporation published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:57:07 UTC
