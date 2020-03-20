Quantum : 4/A

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Martella Donald E. Jr. QUANTUM CORP /DE/ [QMCO] (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) C/O QUANTUM CORPORATION, 224 AIRPORT 03/19/2020 SVP, Engineering PARKWAY, SUITE 550 (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) 02/25/2020 _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person SAN JOSE, CA 95110 ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. Transaction 4. Securities Acquired 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Date Execution Date, if Code (A) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) any (Instr. 8) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) Code V Amount (D) Price (Instr. 4) Common Stock 45,624 (1) D Common Stock 29,510 (1) D Common Stock 29,505 (1) D Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this SEC 1474 (9-02) form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. Transaction 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, if Code Derivative and Expiration Date Underlying Securities Derivative Derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) any (Instr. 8) Securities (Month/Day/Year) (Instr. 3 and 4) Security Securities Form of Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) Acquired (A) or (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative Disposed of (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4, and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Title Transaction(s) (I) Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Number of Shares (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other

/s/ Josie Buensuceso, Attorney-in-Fact for Donald E. Martella Jr 03/19/2020 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Explanation of Responses:

When Donald E. Martella Jr.'s Form 4 was filed on February 25, 2020, it was mistakenly reported that he held less shares of QMCO Common Stock than he did. The amendment is to update for his correct holding amounts.

