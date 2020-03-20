Log in
Quantum : 4/A

03/20/2020 | 03:58am EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

QUANTUM CORP /DE/

Form: 4/A

Date Filed: 2020-03-19

Corporate Issuer CIK: 709283

  • Copyright 2020, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Martella Donald E. Jr.

QUANTUM CORP /DE/ [QMCO]

(Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O QUANTUM CORPORATION, 224 AIRPORT

03/19/2020

SVP, Engineering

PARKWAY, SUITE 550

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

02/25/2020

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

SAN JOSE, CA 95110

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

(A) or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Stock

45,624 (1)

D

Common Stock

29,510 (1)

D

Common Stock

29,505 (1)

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this

SEC 1474 (9-02)

form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid

OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

Derivative

and Expiration Date

Underlying Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

Acquired (A) or

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Number of Shares

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Martella Donald E. Jr.

C/O QUANTUM CORPORATIONSVP, Engineering

224 AIRPORT PARKWAY, SUITE 550

SAN JOSE, CA 95110

Signatures

/s/ Josie Buensuceso, Attorney-in-Fact for Donald E. Martella Jr

03/19/2020

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
  1. When Donald E. Martella Jr.'s Form 4 was filed on February 25, 2020, it was mistakenly reported that he held less shares of QMCO Common Stock than he did. The amendment is to update for his correct holding amounts.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Quantum Corporation published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:57:07 UTC
