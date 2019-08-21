Quantum Extends Global Channel Momentum with New Program Enhancements

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced a new deal registration program, enhanced channel enablement tools, and a refreshed channel partner portal, signaling increased momentum for the company's Alliance Partner Program, and offering the latest example of the company's transformation. The program enhancements are designed to simplify and accelerate the way partners do business with Quantum and follow the company's recent recognition as a CRN 5-star Partner Program Guide Winner for 2019.

Deal Registration Made Fast and Simple

Quantum's new deal registration application, powered by Vartopia, greatly simplifies the deal registration process, using simple drop-down menus to create a better user experience. Accessed via the Quantum Alliance portal, the application provides a new, intuitive dashboard to help track sales activity, deal funnel, and wins. The new program was premiered to Quantum Channel partners at the EMEA Elevate in Barcelona in March, the APAC Elevate in Bangkok in May, and via webinars reaching partners across the globe.

New Channel Enablement Tools and Partner Portal

Quantum also debuted an expanded in-depth online training program for sales reps and engineers, organized by vertical market, opportunities and assets, and introduced new training options for in-person training, either conducted at the partner's site or at another location with other Quantum Alliance partners.

The Quantum Alliance Program was given a face lift with a redesigned portal to streamline access to information, training and tools. The new portal offers the latest Quantum news, events and press releases, as well as industry and analyst insights, and provides real-time visibility to Quantum social media posts, in addition to quick access for deal registration and SPIF claims. In addition, the refreshed portal now provides syndicated access to Alliance partner websites.

Strengthening Quantum's Global Channel Community

In an indication of the company's reasserted commitment to a truly global partner community, Quantum recently conducted Elevate - its executive channel partner conferences - in Barcelona and Bangkok. Quantum's NOW™ channel incentive program is being extended globally as well. In addition, Coffee with Quantum™, the Alliance Partner educational forum, was recently extended to a global initiative for partner enablement.

Quantum recently conducted a global survey of channel partners to find areas for improvement and drive initiatives designed to make Quantum the industry's preferred storage solutions vendor. The survey found that 2 out of 3 members rate the Quantum Alliance Program better than other vendor programs and 90% believe it provides a full suite of features.

About the CRN Partner Program Guide

CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide offers information for solution providers to evaluate IT vendors they work with or are considering working with. The guide is based on detailed applications submitted by over 270 vendors, outlining all aspects of their partner programs.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Drynan , Senior Vice President of Operations, IMT Global: "The best thing a vendor can do is clear the roadblocks so its partners can focus on what they do best. Quantum's new program improvements show a real commitment to helping us serve our global customers more efficiently."

"The best vendors to work with are those who understand the needs of channel partners, especially when it comes to ease-of-use. Quantum's investments in systems like deal registration help us more easily register opportunities so we can focus on solving our mutual customers' data workflow challenges." Elizabeth King , Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum: "As a result of key feedback from my many meetings with our channel partners across the globe, we have evolved our program to better serve their needs and deliver a better experience for our joint customers. These new partner-driven program enhancements are focused on enabling our channel community to expand their success with Quantum and allow them to focus on solving their customers' most important challenges."

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to benefits, advantages, goals, satisfaction and value to Quantum's value-added resellers and other channel partners, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 6, 2019, especially those risks listed in this section under the heading "We rely on indirect sales channels to market and sell our branded products." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

