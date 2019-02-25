Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantum Genomics Completes Enrollment in Its Pharmacokinetic Clinical Study of Firibastat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:01pm EST

PARIS and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced it has completed enrollment in its pharmacokinetic study examining the profile of its modified release (MR) firibastat tablets.

The 1QG3 study (NCT03714685) is a single-center, open-label, non-randomized, 5-period fixed sequence study designed to investigate the pharmacokinetic parameters and safety of MR firibastat tablets in healthy subjects. The study will compare single oral doses of the MR firibastat tablets to the immediate release firibastat capsules that were utilized in the recently-completed Phase 2b study of firibastat in hypertension. The study enrolled twelve healthy subjects and results of this study will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

“We are pleased to complete enrollment in this safety study investigating our new modified release firibastat tablet formulation,” said Fabrice Balavoine, vice president of research and development. “Our goal is to design a tablet that not only successfully treats resistant hypertension, but also is convenient for patients. We have shown in our recently completed Phase 2b NEW-HOPE trial that firibastat has the potential to successfully treat hypertension. This new clinical study now marks the first step in our efforts to transition orally-administered firibastat from a twice daily treatment to a once daily treatment. We hope this increased convenience will improve patient compliance and, ultimately, overall treatment outcomes.”

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information                                                                                                                    

Quantum Genomics 
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
  
So Bang (Europe)  
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
  
LifeSci (USA) 
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 535-7746| Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

Logo_Quantum_Genomics-iloveimg-resized.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pBlackRock Launches Electric Vehicle Tech ETF in Europe
DJ
12:42pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:41pFIESTA RESTAURANT : Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana partners with DoorDash to offer delivery
AQ
12:40pWELLS FARGO : Houston Homeownership to Get $6.1 Million Boost
BU
12:40pENSCO PLC : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
12:38pTECHNIPFMC : Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) feasibility studies receive UK government funding
PU
12:38pBOYD GAMING : Hotel California ‘A Salute to the Eagles' Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 17
PU
12:38pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Introducing Generation Girl
PU
12:37pUPDATE - Avid Customers Shine at the 91st Annual Academy Awards
GL
12:37pBIOCOM : Builds on Bay Area Momentum, Names Regional Executive Director
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson
5COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.