Quantum Group : CEO Earns Spot in 2018 Printing Hall of Fame List

08/30/2018 | 12:40pm EDT

Quantum today announced that Quantum chief executive officer Cheryl Kahanec has been named to the 2018 Printing Impressions/Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Printing Industry Hall of Fame.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005664/en/

Quantum CEO Cheryl Kahanec Earns Spot in 2018 Printing Hall of Fame List (Photo: Business Wire)

Quantum CEO Cheryl Kahanec Earns Spot in 2018 Printing Hall of Fame List (Photo: Business Wire)

Kahanec, a top industry innovator who joined Quantum in February 2018, has more than 35 years of experience in the marketing communications and digital print industry, including transitioning traditional print companies into early digital success stories. She has driven Quantum’s strategic vision to continue to develop integrated and innovative solutions to help marketers succeed in today’s technology and data-driven marketplace.

“Being inducted into the Printing Industry Hall of Fame is a great honor,” said Kahanec. “We are fortunate to be in an industry that changes all the time – it presents a new and unique challenge every day. Being a part of this industry is such a joy, and I am flattered to be inducted into the company of so many other respected colleagues.”

Kahanec is active on numerous customer advisory councils, helping to lead product and service development for industry leaders such as HP, Canon and more. In 2016, Kahanec was inducted into the Ben Franklin Honor Society of Printing Industries of America. She has also been honored as a “Florence Joachim Woman Executive of the Year” and with the Printing Industries Alliance Franklin Luminaire Award. She has also been named one of Outputlink Communications Group’s “Women of Distinction” and is a recipient of the Printing Industry of America’s “Naomi Berber Memorial Award.”

The Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Hall of Fame, now in its 34th year, recognizes leadership in the printing industry across the nation. The names of this year’s honorees will join the ranks of past inductees on display at RIT’s School of Media Sciences and were profiled in the July issue of Printing Impressions.

Quantum Group, founded in 1992, is a technologically enabled communications production firm that helps companies connect with their customers in personalized, unique and engaging ways. From the company’s roots as a high-quality commercial sheet-fed printer, it has evolved into a single-source, customer-centric communications partner with more than 300,000 square feet of state-of-the-art production and warehouse space. Quantum is compliant with FISMA, HIPAA and SOC 2 standards, reflecting a commitment to ensuring that information is safeguarded throughout the communications process.


© Business Wire 2018
