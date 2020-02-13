Log in
Quantum Sensors Market 2019-2023 | Rising Investments in Quantum Technology by Market Participants to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/13/2020 | 11:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the quantum sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 246.51 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005726/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global quantum sensors market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising investments in quantum technology by market participants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, quantum decoherence might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Quantum Sensors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Quantum Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Atomic Clocks
  • PAR Quantum Sensors
  • Gravity Sensors
  • Magnetic Sensors
  • Imaging Sensors
  • Rotational Sensors

Application

  • Military and Defense
  • Agriculture
  • Oil and Gas
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Construction

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32144

Quantum Sensors Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our quantum sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Quantum Sensors Market Size
  • Quantum Sensors Market Trends
  • Quantum Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing number of strategic partnerships in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the quantum sensors market growth during the next few years.

Quantum Sensors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the quantum sensors market, including some of the vendors such as ADVA Optical Networking SE, AOSense Inc., Apogee Instruments Inc., GWR Instruments Inc., Kipp & Zonen BV, LI-COR Inc., Microsemi Corp., M-Squared Lasers Ltd., Muquans and Skye Instruments Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the quantum sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Quantum Sensors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist quantum sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the quantum sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the quantum sensors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quantum sensors market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
