Quantum Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond - Products and Technology Evolution & Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 10:24am CEST

The "Quantum Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts future technology evolution in the quantum sensors business and considers it from both the perspective of the conventional sensor industry and the budding quantum technology sector. Quantum sensors considered in this report include atomic clocks, single-photon detectors, PAR sensors, quantum LiDAR and quantum radar, gravity sensors, atomic interferometers, magnetometers, quantum imaging devices, spin-qubit-based sensors, and quantum rotation sensors. We also take a look at materials used for quantum sensors, especially diamond and graphene

We identify the primary opportunities in the quantum sensor space, exploring the commercial future of the technology and the firms that are supplying it.

While these firms include many pure play sensor firms, the researcher also notes that some industry giants have taken a stake in the sector including Bosch, Honeywell, HP, Microsemi, ST Microelectronics and Texas Instruments.

We examine in which end-user markets there will be the most significant opportunities including:

  • Transportation (Autonomous vehicles, navigation, GPS and air traffic control
  • Agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture
  • Networked industries (telecom and smart grids)
  • Construction and surveying
  • Financial trading
  • Medical imaging
  • Defense and aerospace
  • Research and development

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Quantum sensor evolution: Three generations of quantum sensors
  • Quantum sensors considered as a quantum technology opportunity
  • Quantum sensor markets from the sensor industry perspective industry
  • Market potential for quantum sensors: Ten-year forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction

  • Background to this report: Why quantum sensors are a new business opportunity
  • Two ways to consider quantum sensor opportunities: Quantum and sensors
  • Quantum sensors: A low-risk path for investment in the quantum technology sector
  • The demand for quantum sensors is real

Chapter Two: Products and Technology Evolution

  • Mainstream sensor industry trends drive the quantum sensor market
  • Atomic clocks as quantum sensor products
  • Quantum light detectors
  • Quantum LiDAR
  • Other types of quantum sensors: Gravity sensors atomic interferometers and magnetometers
  • New product directions for quantum sensors
  • New Materials for Quantum Sensors

Chapter Three: Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors

  • Transportation markets
  • Agriculture horticulture and aquaculture
  • Networking markets and the need for atomic clocks
  • Atomic clocks in financial trading
  • Markets for quantum sensors in construction and surveying
  • Medical and healthcare
  • Defense and aerospace markets for quantum sensors
  • Markets for quantum sensors in scientific research
  • Coda: Quantum sensors and the Internet-of-Things

Companies Mentioned:

  • Bosch
  • Honeywell
  • HP
  • Microsemi
  • ST Microelectronics
  • Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8n98c/quantum_sensors?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
