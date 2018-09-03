Quantum Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond - Products and Technology Evolution & Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Quantum
Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report forecasts future technology evolution in the quantum sensors
business and considers it from both the perspective of the conventional
sensor industry and the budding quantum technology sector. Quantum
sensors considered in this report include atomic clocks, single-photon
detectors, PAR sensors, quantum LiDAR and quantum radar, gravity
sensors, atomic interferometers, magnetometers, quantum imaging devices,
spin-qubit-based sensors, and quantum rotation sensors. We also take a
look at materials used for quantum sensors, especially diamond and
graphene
We identify the primary opportunities in the quantum sensor space,
exploring the commercial future of the technology and the firms that are
supplying it.
While these firms include many pure play sensor firms, the researcher
also notes that some industry giants have taken a stake in the sector
including Bosch, Honeywell, HP, Microsemi, ST Microelectronics and Texas
Instruments.
We examine in which end-user markets there will be the most
significant opportunities including:
-
Transportation (Autonomous vehicles, navigation, GPS and air traffic
control
-
Agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture
-
Networked industries (telecom and smart grids)
-
Construction and surveying
-
Financial trading
-
Medical imaging
-
Defense and aerospace
-
Research and development
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
-
Quantum sensor evolution: Three generations of quantum sensors
-
Quantum sensors considered as a quantum technology opportunity
-
Quantum sensor markets from the sensor industry perspective industry
-
Market potential for quantum sensors: Ten-year forecasts
Chapter One: Introduction
-
Background to this report: Why quantum sensors are a new business
opportunity
-
Two ways to consider quantum sensor opportunities: Quantum and sensors
-
Quantum sensors: A low-risk path for investment in the quantum
technology sector
-
The demand for quantum sensors is real
Chapter Two: Products and Technology Evolution
-
Mainstream sensor industry trends drive the quantum sensor market
-
Atomic clocks as quantum sensor products
-
Quantum light detectors
-
Quantum LiDAR
-
Other types of quantum sensors: Gravity sensors atomic interferometers
and magnetometers
-
New product directions for quantum sensors
-
New Materials for Quantum Sensors
Chapter Three: Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors
-
Transportation markets
-
Agriculture horticulture and aquaculture
-
Networking markets and the need for atomic clocks
-
Atomic clocks in financial trading
-
Markets for quantum sensors in construction and surveying
-
Medical and healthcare
-
Defense and aerospace markets for quantum sensors
-
Markets for quantum sensors in scientific research
-
Coda: Quantum sensors and the Internet-of-Things
Companies Mentioned:
-
Bosch
-
Honeywell
-
HP
-
Microsemi
-
ST Microelectronics
-
Texas Instruments
