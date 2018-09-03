Quantum Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond - Products and Technology Evolution & Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Quantum Sensors Markets, 2018 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts future technology evolution in the quantum sensors business and considers it from both the perspective of the conventional sensor industry and the budding quantum technology sector. Quantum sensors considered in this report include atomic clocks, single-photon detectors, PAR sensors, quantum LiDAR and quantum radar, gravity sensors, atomic interferometers, magnetometers, quantum imaging devices, spin-qubit-based sensors, and quantum rotation sensors. We also take a look at materials used for quantum sensors, especially diamond and graphene

We identify the primary opportunities in the quantum sensor space, exploring the commercial future of the technology and the firms that are supplying it.

While these firms include many pure play sensor firms, the researcher also notes that some industry giants have taken a stake in the sector including Bosch, Honeywell, HP, Microsemi, ST Microelectronics and Texas Instruments.

We examine in which end-user markets there will be the most significant opportunities including:

Transportation (Autonomous vehicles, navigation, GPS and air traffic control

Agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture

Networked industries (telecom and smart grids)

Construction and surveying

Financial trading

Medical imaging

Defense and aerospace

Research and development



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Quantum sensor evolution: Three generations of quantum sensors

Quantum sensors considered as a quantum technology opportunity

Quantum sensor markets from the sensor industry perspective industry

Market potential for quantum sensors: Ten-year forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction

Background to this report: Why quantum sensors are a new business opportunity

Two ways to consider quantum sensor opportunities: Quantum and sensors

Quantum sensors: A low-risk path for investment in the quantum technology sector

The demand for quantum sensors is real

Chapter Two: Products and Technology Evolution

Mainstream sensor industry trends drive the quantum sensor market

Atomic clocks as quantum sensor products

Quantum light detectors

Quantum LiDAR

Other types of quantum sensors: Gravity sensors atomic interferometers and magnetometers

New product directions for quantum sensors

New Materials for Quantum Sensors

Chapter Three: Market and Application Evolution for Quantum Sensors

Transportation markets

Agriculture horticulture and aquaculture

Networking markets and the need for atomic clocks

Atomic clocks in financial trading

Markets for quantum sensors in construction and surveying

Medical and healthcare

Defense and aerospace markets for quantum sensors

Markets for quantum sensors in scientific research

Coda: Quantum sensors and the Internet-of-Things

Companies Mentioned:

Bosch

Honeywell

HP

Microsemi

ST Microelectronics

Texas Instruments

