Quantum Xchange : Joins Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance to Establish Standards for Quantum Key Distribution and Quantum Random Number Generator Technologies

Quantum
Xchange, provider of the first quantum key distribution (QKD)
network in the U.S., today announced its participation in the Hudson
Institute’s Quantum
Alliance Initiative (QAI) to recommend global standards for Quantum
Key Distribution (QKD) and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG)
technologies. The consortium of 18 companies, universities and entities
from eight countries endeavors to foster more urgency among the
cybersecurity industry to establish necessary standards for securing
quantum communication.
In December 2018, the group developed the first proposal of global
recommendations for QKD and QRNG technologies. Each member of the QAI,
including Quantum Xchange, has voluntarily adopted these standards and
will join the Hudson Institute to present the recommendations at the
International Telecommunications Union’s Telecommunication
Standardization Section (ITU-T) meeting in Geneva, scheduled for Jan.
22-30, 2019.
Dr. Arthur Herman, The New York Times bestselling author,
Pulitzer Prize Finalist historian, and Director of the QAI, shared in a release,
“The recommendations mark a major success for the Quantum Alliance
Initiative and its members. As one of the first occasions that these
standards have been addressed by the international standards community,
this is a key advancement for quantum information technology and the
industry.”
“We fully stand behind the Hudson Institute’s mission to develop
policies that support the United States and our allies in becoming
global quantum technology leaders,” said John Prisco, President and CEO
of Quantum Xchange. “Advancements in QKD and QRNG technologies will be
crucial to the future of quantum communications, and we look forward to
continued participation in the QAI and collaborating with fellow members
to promote quantum policies and standards.”
This work in quantum technology stems from the inevitable impact that
achievements in quantum computing will have on national security and the
economy. As such, quantum computing and quantum security must be viewed
holistically and through a strategic security lens. Quantum Xchange
recognized early that defensive quantum technologies were being largely
ignored by technology heavyweights focused on the race for quantum
computer supremacy. The company’s innovative approach to solving the
inherent challenges of modern-day encryption, combined with early market
status, and the backing of advisors like Dr.
Whitfield Diffie, who’s support demonstrates Quantum Xchange’s
potential impact on the industry, positions Quantum Xchange to be a
valuable and contributing member of the QAI.
Quantum Xchange’s QKD service, Phio, enables organizations to send
unbreakable encryption keys over any distance and extends the life of
existing encryption investments through its quantum communications
technology. As the first quantum-secured network in the U.S., Phio
leverages the properties of quantum mechanics to transmit and receive
quantum cryptographic keys between entities. The solution is not
weakened by quantum computing, mathematical discoveries, or massive
parallel computing networks. Additionally, Phio does not replace
public-key encryption (PKE), rather, it allows organizations to secure
their current networks using symmetric keys that can be trusted and uses
quantum physics to detect anyone intruding on a transmission. Finally,
any attempt of harvesting attacks today, to be deciphered later with a
quantum computer, will be rendered useless. The first leg of the QKD
network, connecting New York City to New Jersey, has been operational
and accepting customers since November 2018.
For more information about Quantum Xchange, please visit https://quantumxc.com/.
About Quantum Xchange
As a provider of quantum encryption and secure communications, Quantum
Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the
ultimate defense to keep high-value data safe – today, tomorrow and in
the future. Offering the first and only quantum-secured network in the
United States, Quantum Xchange enables organizations to send infinitely
secured data over long distances using the laws of quantum physics.
Leveraging the proven secure Quantum Key Distribution
(QKD) method and its own exclusive Trusted Node technology for unlimited
point-to-point distances, Phio by Quantum Xchange addresses the
shortcomings inherent with modern-day encryption: the ability for keys
to be intercepted, corrupted or exposed during transmission, and the
imminent threat of quantum computers. To learn more about the future of
security realized today, visit QuantumXC.com or
follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005499/en/