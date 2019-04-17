Quantum's F-Series NVMe Storage Garners Two Industry Awards at 2019 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that the new F-Series NVMe storage arrays received two industry awards during the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV. The F-Series was named Best New Storage Technology winner in the 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, and also received the ProductionHUB Award of Excellence.

"Nominees are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new at the premier launchpad for breakthroughs at the intersection of media, entertainment and technology."

The New Quantum F-Series

The Quantum F-Series is a high-performance, highly available and reliable storage array designed for studio editing, rendering, and other performance-intensive workloads for large unstructured data sets. The Quantum F-Series was designed specifically for video and video-like data, uses NVMe flash drives for ultra-fast reads and writes and to support a huge amount of parallel processing, and uses the latest networking technology to minimize latency between applications and storage. Relative to traditional SSD and HDD storage arrays, the Quantum F-Series is orders of magnitude faster, enables users to move from Fibre Channel SAN infrastructures to Ethernet infrastructures without giving up performance and gains back racks of data center space.

Incorporating the latest Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) networking technology, the F-Series provides direct access between workstations and the NVMe storage devices, delivering predictable, fast network performance. By combining these hardware features with the new Quantum Cloud Storage Platform - a software defined block storage stack tuned specifically for video and video-like data - and the StorNext® file system, the F-Series delivers end-to-end storage capabilities for post-production houses, broadcasters, and other rich media environments.

"We're thrilled that the F-Series is immediately receiving accolades from two respected voices in the media and entertainment industry," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. "It's gratifying to be recognized for technical innovations in block storage, NVMe, and RDMA networking areas that enable customers to transition from Fibre Channel to Ethernet and achieve the performance they need to address production challenges."

About the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards

The Product of the Year program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the 2019 NAB Show, the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160+ countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the premier marketplace for digital media and entertainment.

About the ProductionHUB Awards of Excellence

The ProductionHUB Awards of Excellence recognizes standouts in technological innovation and practice from the NAB Show Floor, the anchor event of the industry. Recipients of this award blaze the path of technological advancement, demonstrating excellence. ProductionHUB used a combination of criteria to finalize their selections: nomination form entries, expert opinion from industry icons and the ProductionHUB leadership team, and direct feedback from show attendees.

"We interview hundreds of exhibitors from trade shows across the country to make sure our users are up to date on the tech and skills needed to succeed on set and in the workforce," says Steve Rotz, Vice President of ProductionHUB. "Because of this focused view, we are in a unique position to select and spotlight the best of the best from the NAB Show."

ProductionHUB is a global network of local crew and vendors that serves the film and video production industry. More than six million people rely on ProductionHUB each year as the go-to resource in the production industry.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

