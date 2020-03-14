Log in
Quantzig : Analyzes the Top Pharma Marketing Trends That Are Set to Change the Business Landscape in 2020

03/14/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article that talks about the top pharma marketing trends of 2020. Pharmaceutical industry players are facing several predicaments such as slowed market growth, aggravating drug prices, a patient-centric approach to healthcare, Brexit, and much more. The capabilities required for pharma companies to overcome these challenges and connect with key audiences need to change in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200314005007/en/

In recent years, pharmaceutical industry trends have changed as pharma companies have witnessed a splurge of technologies such as artificial intelligence, voice assistants, interactive responsive UI, and much more. All these technologies have changed the pharma industry’s marketing ecosystem.

Are you wondering how to inculcate latest pharma marketing trends? Speak to our experts to understand the latest and upcoming pharmaceutical industry trends.

Top Pharma Marketing Trends: 2020

1: Consumer Behavior Surveys

Most of the pharma companies struggle when it comes to utilizing consumer behavior to improve care and services. A close study of consumer behavior can help pharma companies to create awareness and drive sales.

Request a free proposal to know more about our customized analytics solutions for pharmaceutical companies.

2: Social Media Interactions

Promoting company values on social media had turned out to be one of the greatest pharma marketing trends of 2020 for several reasons. However, most pharma companies fail to analyze data obtained from social platforms due to the lack capabilities or tools to do so.

Request for more information to gain detailed insights about how social media analytics can uplift your brand image.

3: Emergence of Electronic Health Records

Electronic health records have become one of the most booming pharma marketing trends for pharma companies in 2020. These records help in developing targeted marketing campaigns and improve engagement rates if analyzed accurately. Hence, it improves the sales and helps in building trust among the consumers for the brand.

Want to know more? Read the complete article here

Wondering how our healthcare analytics solutions can help you devise better strategies to improve business efficiency? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our customized services for the healthcare industry, visit: https://bit.ly/2vULHqH


© Business Wire 2020
