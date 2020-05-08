Quantzig : Digitally Transformed An Oil and Gas Company Which Boosted Their Profitability | Request a FREE proposal

Log in
Quantzig : Digitally Transformed An Oil and Gas Company Which Boosted Their Profitability

05/08/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

A premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest digital transformation engagement for an oil and gas company. This success story offers comprehensive insights into the solutions and analytical methodologies that helped the client to boost their profitability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005408/en/

Quantzig Digitally Transformed An Oil and Gas Company Which Boosted Their Profitability (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quantzig Digitally Transformed An Oil and Gas Company Which Boosted Their Profitability

Since the fourth industrial revolution, US oil and gas companies have played a crucial role in the economic development of the country. Today oil and gas companies have the opportunity to improve their margins through the use of advanced oil and gas analytics. After a period of constant decline in crude oil prices and frequent budget and schedule overruns, together with climate change accountability and difficulties in attracting talent, the oil and gas industry can now address complexities with the help of oil and gas analytics. While digitalization holds the potential to act as a key enabler of business transformations, there are several challenges that US oil and gas companies need to overcome to realize its full potential.

Leading enterprises are using data and analytics to drive better outcomes using data-driven insights. Now’s your turn to leverage analytics to improve business efficiency and drive better outcomes. Request a FREE proposal today!

The Business Problem: The client is one of the leading oil and gas companies in the US. Operating in the downstream oil and gas industry segment the client’s operations revolve around processing and refining of crude oil. Having analyzed their challenges, our oil and gas analytics experts revealed that to unlock the full potential of the digital transformation efforts, oil and gas companies need to tackle a series of structural & transformational inhibitors, including:

  • Lack of standardization
  • Data security
  • Maintenance and assurance

While digitalization holds the potential to act as a key enabler of business transformations, there are several challenges that US oil and gas companies need to overcome to realize its full potential,” says a digitalization expert from Quantzig.

Contact our experts to know how digitalization can help you unravel new opportunities to drive growth.

The Solution Offered: To help the client tackle the complexities, we leveraged oil and gas analytics and powerful insights that combined performance optimization and dynamic simulation capabilities in one package, empowering them to enhance decision making & drive outcomes.

Quantzig's digitalization solutions helped the client to:

  • Achieved 45% increase in profit margins
  • Enhanced data security
  • Request a free demo to gain exclusive platform insights.

Quantzig's digitalization solutions offered predictive insights on:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


