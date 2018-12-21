Quantzig : Enhanced the Business Efficiency of a Firm by 30% with the Aid of Precise Marketing Mix Strategies

Quantzig, a global analytics and advisory firm that delivers marketing
analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announced the
completion of their latest marketing
mix strategy for an electrical appliances manufacturer. The
client is a leading American household electrical appliances
manufacturer and supplier in the United States. The company employs
44,000 people across 108 geographical locations. They were interested in
developing a precise marketing strategy to ensure the growth and
expansion of their business. To meet the demands of the consumers, the
electrical appliances provider approached Quantzig to leverage their
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005277/en/
Marketing mix strategy for an electrical appliances manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The recent increase in disposable income coupled with high demand from
rural areas is expected to increase the growth of the electrical
appliances market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as
improving living standards, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer
power, and digitalization are also expected to play a crucial role in
shaping the industry’s growth prospects. Consequently, manufacturers are
facing the need to devise the right marketing mix strategy to succeed in
this competitive market space.
“Identifying the overall intent of the marketing strategy is crucial
for businesses to gauge market opportunities and achieve business
goals,” says an expert from Quantzig.
With the aid of Quantzig’s marketing mix strategy, the client was able
to reduce their marketing spend by optimizing their campaign
performance. This helped them to enhance their brand image and gain
popularity across various customer segments. Identifying the marketing
mix elements also helped the client to select the right strategy to meet
the needs of the target audience.
Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped the
client to:
-
Identify key marketing mix elements.
-
Reduce their marketing spend by optimizing campaigns.
-
Quantzig's marketing mix strategy offered
predictive insights on:
-
Enhancing the brand image and popularity across economies.
-
Achieving business goals while fulfilling customer demands.
-
