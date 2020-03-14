Quantzig : Explains the ABCs of Evaluating Social Network Analytics Initiatives in Its Recent Article

Request a FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that offers insights into how businesses can gauge the success of their social media analytics initiatives.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The key questions to be answered to gauge the success of your social network analytics initiatives The growing importance of social media from a business perspective

As businesses across the globe try improving outcomes using online channels, social media comes under increasing scrutiny as a platform that can be used to improve business outcomes. As such, social media analytics has experienced widespread adoption by small and medium-sized firms. However, the growing data volumes have made it challenging for businesses to analyze and store data from various platforms. And to address this issue, sophisticated algorithms and social network data analytics tools have been developed and the computational power of data management systems has been doubled. In the wake of such advancements, it's crucial to note that the convergence of these trends has not only fueled technological advancements but has paved the way for businesses to make the most of social media reporting and insight generation capabilities.

According to Quantzig’s social network data analytics experts, “The scope and volume of data from social platforms may seem too large and complex initially. But, with the right tools, it can provide key insights and inform crucial business decisions that drive outcomes.”

Evaluate the success of your social network analytics initiatives by finding answers to the following questions:

1: Are your social media objectives tied to the business goals you wish to achieve?

2: What social media metrics determine success?

3: Are you well-prepared to measure the success of your social media platforms?

4: Did the insights obtained from social network analytics campaigns help drive outcomes?

Quantzig’s Social Media Analytics Solutions Cover

Sentiment Analysis

Topic Modeling

User Reviews and Rating Analysis

Opinion Mining

Text Mining

Word Cloud

Offer Recommendations

Influencer Analysis

Lead Mining

The growing popularity of social media analytics across industries has made it a crucial for businesses to analyze data generated by social platforms. To help them do so, we’ve developed a comprehensive portfolio of social media analytics solutions that are designed to help companies improve their business operations using accurate data-driven insights.

