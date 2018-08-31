Quantzig : Explores the Importance of Supply Chain Visibility in Today’s Competitive Business Scenario

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest article on the importance
of supply chain visibility.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005211/en/
Undeniable Reasons Why You Need to Take Supply Chain Visibility Seriously. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The process of tracking goods and products that are in-transit from the
manufacturing stage to the final destination and gives a comprehensive
view of the inventory levels is known as supply chain visibility. One of
the key goals of supply chain visibility is to expand and brace the
supply chain by guaranteeing that the data is readily available to all
stakeholders, including customers. Today, many companies are outsourcing
their supply chain activities since they tend to lose control and
visibility in the supply chain. To help such companies, Quantzig has
listed the importance of supply chain visibility in this blog.
According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,
“Clear visibility in the supply chain is challenging but also
more vital to businesses today more than ever before.”
Importance of supply chain visibility
-
Bigger and complex supply chains: Currently, many companies
function on a global scale, due to which, their supply chain is much
more compound and bigger, making them very difficult to manage. So, if
firms do not have good supply chain visibility, it can hamper their
skills to communicate successfully and make quick, informed decisions.
In such situations, organizations must capitalize in a cloud
technology that is capable of handling big data or work with a
-
Reduce risks and costs: Supply chain visibility reduces pauses
in the company’s processes. Having visibility in the supply chain
allows organizations to respond rapidly to any needs throughout their
supply chain. It also lets them re-evaluate areas of incompetence and,
in turn, decrease risks such as damaged products and mistakes.
Businesses can gain a good return on investment by investing in supply
chain visibility and finding a dependable and cost-effective service
-
Managing demand and supply: Customer demands and needs are
extremely dynamic. Companies have to keep continuous tabs on these
varying trends since they might run into over-stocking or
understocking situations. By attaining clear visibility in the supply
chain, organizations can properly inspect the flow of goods and
ascertain the demand, removing stock-outs or stock overflow
situations. Finding areas that have surplus products can also help to
orchestrate demand by running promotions or sales to improve the right
balance.
-
