Quantzig : Explores the Importance of Supply Chain Visibility in Today’s Competitive Business Scenario

The process of tracking goods and products that are in-transit from the manufacturing stage to the final destination and gives a comprehensive view of the inventory levels is known as supply chain visibility. One of the key goals of supply chain visibility is to expand and brace the supply chain by guaranteeing that the data is readily available to all stakeholders, including customers. Today, many companies are outsourcing their supply chain activities since they tend to lose control and visibility in the supply chain. To help such companies, Quantzig has listed the importance of supply chain visibility in this blog.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, “Clear visibility in the supply chain is challenging but also more vital to businesses today more than ever before.”

Importance of supply chain visibility

Bigger and complex supply chains: Currently, many companies function on a global scale, due to which, their supply chain is much more compound and bigger, making them very difficult to manage. So, if firms do not have good supply chain visibility, it can hamper their skills to communicate successfully and make quick, informed decisions. In such situations, organizations must capitalize in a cloud technology that is capable of handling big data or work with a logistics company that specializes in transportation management.

Reduce risks and costs: Supply chain visibility reduces pauses in the company's processes. Having visibility in the supply chain allows organizations to respond rapidly to any needs throughout their supply chain. It also lets them re-evaluate areas of incompetence and, in turn, decrease risks such as damaged products and mistakes. Businesses can gain a good return on investment by investing in supply chain visibility and finding a dependable and cost-effective service plan.

Managing demand and supply: Customer demands and needs are extremely dynamic. Companies have to keep continuous tabs on these varying trends since they might run into over-stocking or understocking situations. By attaining clear visibility in the supply chain, organizations can properly inspect the flow of goods and ascertain the demand, removing stock-outs or stock overflow situations. Finding areas that have surplus products can also help to orchestrate demand by running promotions or sales to improve the right balance.



