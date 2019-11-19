Log in
Quantzig : Helped a Fintech Company Enhance Customer Loyalty and Retention Rate By 20% in The Asian Market | A Customer Segmentation Engagement

11/19/2019 | 09:00am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005427/en/

How a Leading Fintech Company Enhanced Customer Loyalty and Retention Rate by 20% in the Asian Market (Graphic: Buiness Wire)

This success story is a classic example of how Quantzig’s advanced customer analytics solutions help fintech companies drive customer loyalty and satisfaction rates.

Why should you leverage customer segmentation?

  1. If you’re someone who’s looking to segment your customer base into measurable segments based on their needs, behaviors, and demographics.
  2. Gain a 360-degree view of customer behaviors and devise suitable strategies to categorize them into homogenous segments.
  3. Gain insights on how a multi-dimensional approach can help you better target customers.

Request a FREE proposal to learn how actionable insights based on customer data can help you drive profits by targeting the right customer segments with the right tactics.

Engagement Overview

Client

Business Challenge

Our Approach

The client is a leading Fintech firm headquartered in the US. The company operates worldwide and specializes in the online payments segment.

 

To expand its market footprint the client wanted to develop a robust marketing strategy to target specific segments in the Asian market.

Dividing the customers into measurable segments helped them determine the profit potential for each customer segment and allocate resources to cater to the demand.

Speak to our analytics experts and learn how customer segmentation analytics can help your business.

The Fintech Industry is a rapidly growing one where players use advanced technologies and analytics tools to support and enhance their service efficiency. Owing to the rise in competition within the sector, players are now looking to enhance their services and cater to a larger audience by expanding into newer markets. Other than leveraging new technologies to remain relevant, businesses are also collaborating with advanced analytics solution providers to improve business operations and stay ahead of the curve.

The combination of a machine learning-based customer segmentation process combined with our domain-specific expertise results in an unparalleled degree of customer-centricity and unique value propositions. Schedule a FREE Demo to know more.

According to Quantzig’s customer segmentation analytics experts, “Customer segmentation provides the insights required to tailor your products and services to maximize your profits within each customer segment.”

Quantzig’s Customer Segmentation Analytics Solutions Enabled the Client to:

1: Gain deeper insights into their customers’ preferences

2: Tailor the marketing efforts based on customer needs

3: Identify new cross and up-selling opportunities

Customers today engage with your brand and its offerings through different touchpoints and in different manners than in the past. In such a scenario, it’s crucial to leverage customer segmentation analytics to drive profitable growth. Request for more information to get started.

Read the complete case study for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2KBCvvj

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
