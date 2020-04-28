Quantzig : Helped a German Ecommerce Retailer to Increase Average Order Value (AOV) by 53% Using a Holistic Demand Forecasting Framework | A Case Study

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest order fill analysis engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with an ecommerce retail company based out of Germany to help them tackle the demand surge due to the crisis.

As leading companies in Germany foray into the e-commerce market space, tough times in terms of margin pressures and market competition are expected to curtail the abilities of companies. Challenges in the ecommerce retail sector have been amplified further due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its catastrophic impact on the supply chain and the global economy. Thriving in such a challenging environment proved to be challenging for a German e-commerce retailer, who approached us looking to devise and implement a robust demand forecasting framework. We adopted a three-pronged approach to help them devise a robust demand forecasting framework to accurately forecast sales and demand for different product categories. The demand forecasting framework benefitted the client in several ways and most importantly played a crucial role in tackling outlier events and its repercussions like the demand surge that is currently being witnessed in the German e-commerce retail industry.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “We have been supporting many clients across a range of industries in their COVID-19 response and planning efforts. Based on our experience and interactions with clients from the e-commerce retail sector, we’ve witnessed that businesses are focusing on performing better in the consumer-driven markets due to the sudden surge in demand for essentials and other indispensable products.”

Quantzig's demand forecasting solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase average order value (AOV) by 52%

Deploy holistic demand forecasting modules to analyze and model scenarios

Accurately forecast the demand for each SKU based on the regions and zip codes

Quantzig Offers End-to-End Demand Forecasting Solution for the Ecommerce Retail Solutions

Our innovative supply chain analytics and demand forecasting solutions help businesses to gain real-time visibility into supply chain operations. Our demand forecasting solutions can also help businesses to:

Devise an end-to-end collaborative platform

Leverage algorithm-based demand forecasting

Improve inventory and supply chain management

