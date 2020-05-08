Log in
Quantzig : Launches New Article Series on COVID-19's Impact - Importance of Big Data Analytics in a Post-pandemic World

05/08/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

As a part of its new article series that analyzes COVID-19’s impact across industries, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article – ‘Importance of Big Data Analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005393/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

  1. The big data analytics trends for 2020
  2. Big data analytics trends to follow for thriving in a post-pandemic world

Human activity has slowed down due to the pandemic, but its impact on business operations has not. We offer transformative analytics solutions that can help you explore new opportunities and ensure business stability to thrive in the post-crisis world. Request a FREE proposal to gauge COVID-19’s impact on your business.

“The importance of big data does not revolve around how much data a company has but how a company utilises the collected data. Every company uses data in its own way; the more efficiently a company uses its data, the more potential it has to grow,” says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig.

To have a good data management strategy into place, underpinning all business processes, is an apparent requirement for all business professionals. But it is tougher than you would think to get the data management process right. Almost every business has a need for data-driven insights today, but many are not yet realizing that ambition. Consequently, data management tends to get disintegrated and driven by multiple stakeholders.

Talk to us to learn how our advanced analytics capabilities combined with proprietary algorithms can support your business initiatives and help you thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Why Big Data Analytics is Important for your Business

  1. Cost reductions
  2. Faster and better decision making

Want comprehensive solution insights from an expert who decodes data? You’re just a click away! Request a FREE demo to discover how our seasoned analytics experts can help you.

Data analytics has existed for years, but many techniques such as neural networks, machine learning, and deep learning, have only recently been propelled to the forefront. Although analytics has been extensively used for decades, the ceiling has always been the ability to forecast and go further than summary and descriptive analytics. But now there is a need for innovation and differentiation to make firms become insight-driven rather than data-driven.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we’ve curated a portfolio of advanced COVID-19 impact analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Impactful articles from our COVID-19 resource library:

  1. Population Health Management Analytics | A Perspective on Driving Continuous Healthcare Outcomes Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 on the Health and Wellness Sector
  3. Pandemic Analytics: 3 FAQs Answered by Quantzig’s Analytics Experts

Request more information to know more about our analytics capabilities and solution offerings.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
