Quantzig: Next Best Action Analytics Helped a Functional Food Manufacturing Company to Improve Sales by 67% in FY 2018-19

08/20/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest next best action analytics engagement for a functional food manufacturing company based out of the US. Request a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005698/en/

Next best action analytics adopts a customer-centric approach, rather than a product-centric approach to marketing. It alsoconsiders multiple different actions that could be taken for a specific segment of customers and then decides on the best action that needs to be taken. Next best action analytics helps in developing suitable strategies to enhance marketing effectiveness by drawing insights from customerinteractions and objectives of the business.

Quantzig’s next best action analytics solutions deploy ML and data analytics-based models to study consumer behavior. Request a free proposal to know about the approaches that can improve your marketing strategy. Quantzig’s Methodology

The client is a functional food manufacturing company based out of the US. This client is headquartered in Chicago and has manufacturing plants across the US. This client wanted to leverage Quantzig’s next best action analytics solutions to improve customer experience. On collaborating with this client, our next best action analytics experts conducted an in-depth analysis of customers. Based on this analysis, our experts gained complete visibility on customer behavior and helped the client to redefine their marketing communication and concept to meet and exceed the customer’s expectations.

Get in touch with our experts to know how the next best action analytics solutions can help you to improve your profit margins.

Business Impact

By partnering with Quantzig, the client embarked on a journey of transformation that helped them to devise a strategy to improve their customer experience and allocate marketing budget.

Next best actions analytics helped drive several positive outcomes, including-

  • Devised customized marketing communications
  • Improved sales by 67% in one year

Request more info to know more about our customer analytics solution portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
