Quantzig : Offers Innovative Healthcare Analytics Solutions to Drive Better Clinical, Financial, and Operational Outcomes

07/17/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, expands its healthcare analytics solutions portfolio to help healthcare organizations redefine business processes and drive positive outcomes. Connect with our experts to gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005228/en/

Quantzig’s comprehensive suite of healthcare analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering businesses with-

  • Advanced healthcare analytics solutions that leverage NLP and data science to help you unlock the true potential of data
  • Insights on improving end-to-end processes by embedding analytics into the decision-making processes
  • Integrated healthcare data analytics platforms that aggregate data from diverse sources and offer customized recommendations

Identify new revenue-generating opportunities and drive profitable growth using Quantzig’s healthcare analytics solutions. Request a FREE brochure to learn more about our solutions.

Healthcare services providers across the globe are increasingly challenged by the complexities of data and are forced to adopt value-driven decision-making approaches to tackle such complexities. At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by those operating in the healthcare industry, and to address them, we’ve developed a comprehensive suite of healthcare data analytics solutions to help healthcare organizations capitalize on new trends and enhance decision making. Also, by expanding our solutions portfolio, we aim to help those operating in the healthcare industry to leverage analytics and data-driven insights to improve decision making.

Quantzig’s comprehensive suite of healthcare analytics solutions provides an edge by empowering healthcare companies with advanced analytics-backed services. Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
