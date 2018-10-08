Quantzig : Reveals Top Benefits of Building a Customer Profile That Every Business Must Know

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest article on top
benefits of building a customer profile that every business must know.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005387/en/
Top Benefits of Customer Profiling. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Customers are the biggest challenge and the largest asset for any
business. So, it becomes crucial for businesses to improve their
customers’ experience. A customer profile template helps a business to
know more about a customer, who they are, what they do, and where they
do it. A customer profile template also allows a business to design a
clear set of images and messages for target customers to improve
their customer experience and enhance marketing efficiency. Owing to
the rising market competition, companies today must compete with each
other in terms of market shares, customer acquisition, and customer
retention. Therefore, finding more customers, improving their loyalty,
and targeting the potential prospects with the suitable offerings
becomes critical for businesses.
“An effective customer profile can help businesses to identify the
right prospects and offer a service that makes the customer feel cared,
valued, and engaged,” says an industry expert from Quantzig.
Benefits of customer profiling:
-
Tailor relevant audience
Customer profiling enables
businesses to tailor communications based on the interests and
behaviour of the customer. This, in turn, improves customer
experience, their engagement, and ultimately boosts sales. To gain
-
Enhance response rates
A customer profile aids businesses
to communicate with the right people at the right time. This helps in
driving improved and desired results from sales and marketing
campaigns. There are multi-layered benefits of profiling customer when
-
Better customer acquisition
A customer profile enables
businesses to understand their best customers and this, in turn, can
help identify prospects with similar characteristics. Such prospects
can turn out to be potential customers and are always expected to have
greater interest in your service and offering. To access the
