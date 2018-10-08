Log in
Quantzig : Reveals Top Benefits of Building a Customer Profile That Every Business Must Know

10/08/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on top benefits of building a customer profile that every business must know.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005387/en/

Top Benefits of Customer Profiling. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top Benefits of Customer Profiling. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customers are the biggest challenge and the largest asset for any business. So, it becomes crucial for businesses to improve their customers’ experience. A customer profile template helps a business to know more about a customer, who they are, what they do, and where they do it. A customer profile template also allows a business to design a clear set of images and messages for target customers to improve their customer experience and enhance marketing efficiency. Owing to the rising market competition, companies today must compete with each other in terms of market shares, customer acquisition, and customer retention. Therefore, finding more customers, improving their loyalty, and targeting the potential prospects with the suitable offerings becomes critical for businesses.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s customer analytics solutions can help your business to build an effective customer profile.

“An effective customer profile can help businesses to identify the right prospects and offer a service that makes the customer feel cared, valued, and engaged,” says an industry expert from Quantzig.

Continue reading to know more about benefits of customer profile or speak to an expert to know how our advanced analytics solutions can help you.

Benefits of customer profiling:

  • Tailor relevant audience
    Customer profiling enables businesses to tailor communications based on the interests and behaviour of the customer. This, in turn, improves customer experience, their engagement, and ultimately boosts sales. To gain detailed insights into our engagement models and analytics dashboards, request a proposal
  • Enhance response rates
    A customer profile aids businesses to communicate with the right people at the right time. This helps in driving improved and desired results from sales and marketing campaigns. There are multi-layered benefits of profiling customer when it comes to enhancing response rates. To know more about our analytics services and how we can help you boost sales, request more info
  • Better customer acquisition
    A customer profile enables businesses to understand their best customers and this, in turn, can help identify prospects with similar characteristics. Such prospects can turn out to be potential customers and are always expected to have greater interest in your service and offering. To access the complete list of benefits of customer profiling, view the full article here!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us


© Business Wire 2018
