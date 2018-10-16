Quantzig : Reveals the Best Practices to Ensure Data Security in the Healthcare Industry

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest article on the best
practices to ensure data security in the healthcare industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005072/en/
Best practices to ensure data security in the healthcare industry (Graphic: Business Wire)
Data security has started becoming a prime concern for firms operating
in the healthcare industry. The personal healthcare data of patients
received by institutions is valuable and a breach of this data can cost
health care providers dearly in the long run. Such instances of data
breach can also result in the loss of patient's trust and goodwill.
Consequently, it has become important for healthcare institutions to
take crucial measures to avoid data security breaches and protect the
healthcare data of their patients. Companies in the healthcare industry
need to be watchful of hackers to protect their confidential healthcare
data from illegal access.
Book
a Solution Demo to know how Quantzig’s healthcare analytics
solutions can help protect your institution from data security breaches.
"Healthcare companies should formulate supplementary data and make it
mandatory to delete and audit patient information on regular intervals,"
suggests a healthcare industry expert from Quantzig.
Continue reading to know more about the complete list of best
practices in healthcare data industry, or
request for a free proposal to know how our advanced analytics solutions
on can help you.
Practices that can be Implemented to Ensure
Healthcare Data Security:
Educate the staff
Today, many instances have come to light where the organization’s staff
was directly responsible for putting healthcare data at stake. So, it
becomes crucial for the establishments to inform their employees about
the actions that result in data security violations. They should also
impart lessons on avoiding phishing, advice on choosing a secure
password, and not disclosing credentials to third parties, etc. To
gain more insights on how to implement efficient data security measures, Get
in touch.
Ensure network protection
Hackers trying to breach data are looking for loopholes in the systems
to gain access to healthcare data. So, healthcare organizations should
be vigilant and opt for advanced tools and technologies. Also, firewall
and anti-virus systems must be updated so that in case of data security
breach, the damage is minimal. To know more about the ongoing
practices in the healthcare industry, request
for more information.
Encrypt portable devices
Data security breaches can also occur if the portable devices in which
vital information are stored gets stolen or lost. To avoid such
situations, companies must encrypt all their portable devices such as
laptops, USB, smartphones, etc. that hold crucial patient information.
The company’s policies must be followed strictly if the encrypted
devices are provided to the employees. To
access the complete list of practices in healthcare data industry, view
the full article here!
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For
more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005072/en/