Quantzig : Unveils a Holistic Portfolio of Category Analysis Solutions to Help Retailers Optimize Merchandising Outcomes | Schedule a One-on-one Demo for Personalized Recommendations

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, presents a comprehensive suite of category analysis solutions that cover various aspects of end-to-end category management solutions including- Category Size, Category Growth, Category Association Analysis, Category Optimization, Category Affinity Analysis, Cannibalization Analysis, Category Price Range Optimization, Demand Transference, Product Launch Impact Analysis, and Footfall Analytics.

The emergence of new business models and a demanding customer base are major factors that are prompting retailers to adopt new ways to remain competitive. Advanced category analysis plays a pivotal role in helping businesses to tackle the growing challenges in today’s dynamic retail environment. But, owing to the nature of these factors, it is clear that a one-size-fits-all approach may not always be the best way to tackle the challenges. Hence, merchandising strategies should be tailored to meet the objectives of the brand. Quantzig’s retail category analysis solutions are designed to help you devise new strategies to target specific objectives like increasing footfall, improving loyalty, analyzing factors impacting product cannibalization, and brand affinity.

Drawing on our rich experience in the field of merchandising analytics, we focus on integrating the best practices to drive continuous process improvements in retail. Our client-centric engagement models not just enhance flexibility but offer several cost benefits that help minimize the need to make significant upfront investments. Speak to an analyst to know more.

How Quantzig Aims to Help Retailers Through Category Analysis

With business units spread globally, Quantzig focuses on developing innovative strategies to help retailers gain critical business insights. A unique mix of data science capabilities and technology expertise is what sets us apart, making us the most preferred analytics service provider globally. Our solutions also help businesses to drive impactful outcomes by-

Leveraging data mining and advanced merchandising analytics solutions to analyze sales patterns of different product categories and identify the correlations between different categories

Enhancing crucial pricing decisions based on customer data, demographic information, and social media insights

By aligning the product mix with marketing messages based on customer spending levels, purchase history, and in-store behavior

Why Partner with Quantzig?

With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads to stakeholders of Fortune 500 companies, we have played an active part in improving business outcomes of retailers globally. Our expertise and domain knowledge also reflects in the number of projects we've worked on and the results that have prompted businesses to engage with us on an ongoing basis, making us the most preferred analytics partner for leading businesses across Europe and North America. With more than 15 years of experience and a dedicated team of 550+ analysts and data science professionals, we have a proven track record of helping retailers across North America, Europe, EMEA, and APAC leverage analytics to drive better outcomes.

