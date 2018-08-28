Quantzig :’s Customer Segmentation Study Helped a Food Industry Client to Enhance Customer Engagement - Request Proposal Now!

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation study on the food industry. A leading gluten-free diet foods manufacturer wanted to devise proper strategies to engage with the specific subsets of customer segments to predict the total future value of their business.

According to the food industry experts at Quantzig, “Personalization of customer experience is a proven methodology to enhance sales and customer retention, but this would not be achievable without the implementation of appropriate customer segmentation models.”

The concept of customer segmentation analysis clearly tells that there is no one size that fits all. This means that the approach and the adopted models of customer segmentation differ from industry to industry, depending on their final objectives and future goals. Customer segmentation analysis enables organizations to batch their customers according to various metrics. Once the customers are clustered it becomes very easy for the companies to target the specific segments of the customer with proper marketing strategies to boost sales.

The customer segmentation analysis helped the client to implement suitable models of customer segmentation to segregate the potential customers into discrete sub-groups. The client, through the value-based approach, was able to clearly define and target the best prospects while meeting the needs of each customer segment.

This customer segmentation analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Comprehensively understand how their customers are segmented within the gluten-free diet food market

Gain several ancillary benefits that enabled them to improve their business operations

This customer segmentation analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Minimizing the impact of customer segmentation on a company’s bottom line.

Scaling the business efficiently while ensuring smooth operations across the business units

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

