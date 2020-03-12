Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantzig :'s Analytics Experts Explain Why Customer Profiling is Important for Businesses in Their Recent Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:14am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the benefits of customer profiling to a business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005489/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

  1. Improving targeted marketing by analyzing customer profiles
  2. The benefits of customer profiling

Knowing your customer profile and implementing the same in your business communications is not an easy job. Request a FREE proposal to understand how our industry experts can help you to improve your marketing efficiency.

To drive improvements in business outcomes it is crucial for businesses to understand their customers. Once a business is well versed with the customer profile it becomes easier to experiment and implement better communication strategies. A customer profile allows the business to boost its marketing efficiency. The major benefits of customer profiling to a business is it gives a complete understanding of the preference of the customer along with insights on factors impacting customer behavior.

Speak to our experts to understand how our customer profiling solutions can result in better business outcomes.

To maximize profits and increase business efficiency in today’s competitive business environment, it’s essential to ensure you know your customers well. The most elementary benefit of customer profiling to a business is - it helps the business to communicate the right message at the right time along with personalized recommendations.

This competitive business world always calls for the latest innovation in marketing strategies. Our customer profiling solutions has enabled businesses to derive better marketing communication strategies. Request a FREE demo to learn more about the benefits of customer profiling.

Major benefits of customer profiling to a business:

  1. Better customer response rate
  2. Customized business communications
  3. Improved market penetration
  4. Higher customer retention rates

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses when it comes to conveying the right message across the wide customer base. Read the complete article here to learn how customer profiling can help: https://bit.ly/2IFCkxJ

You might also be interested in our FREE webinar on the impact of product cannibalization on MROI.

About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our customer analytics services, visit: https://bit.ly/2IJyBPu


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aACCESS BANK : launches new account for micro businesses
AQ
10:28aALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aCORRECTION : Press release: wpt industrial reit march 11, 2020
AQ
10:28aLONESTAR RESOURCES US : Announces Bolstered Hedge Positions
BU
10:27aFORAN MINING : Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for McIlvenna Bay
AQ
10:26aNIC : Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Earns Award
BU
10:25aCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:20aAs COVID-19 Disrupts Routines, Grokker Offers Individuals Unlimited Free Access to Wellbeing Videos and Programs
GL
10:19aXEBEC ADSORPTION : IIROC Trading Resumption - XBC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group