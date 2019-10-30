Quantzig :'s Analytics Experts Weigh-in on the Top Three Applications of AI in the Medical Device Industry | Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Log in
Quantzig :'s Analytics Experts Weigh-in on the Top Three Applications of AI in the Medical Device Industry

10/30/2019

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest article- ‘Three Applications of AI in The Medical Device Industry.’

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005613/en/

With AI becoming increasingly pervasive, it has enhanced the ability of businesses to perform sophisticated data analysis to achieve improvements in several areas right from R&D to product design and development. Today, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in managing patient data, streamlining medical diagnostics, and in enhancing the R&D efforts within the medical device industry.

How can AI and machine learning help you improve business outcomes? Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights.

According to Quantzig’s analytics experts, “The growing use of AI-based algorithms to support clinical decision making, early alerting, and risk scoring has made it easier for businesses to drive better outcomes by improving the quality of care.”

Three Applications of AI in The Medical Device Industry

1. Patient Monitoring

Monitoring disease progression using AI and machine learning can help automate the delivery of treatments through connected smart devices.

Through our data-driven, holistic approach we help businesses architect and implement an integrated data-driven approach to address the most pressing challenges faced by them. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about our offerings.

2. Disease Management

The use of AI-driven platforms in scanning equipment can help businesses to improve the quality of care by enhancing clinical outcomes and reducing exposure to harmful radiation.

Still unsure about how AI and advanced analytics can help your business? Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights.

3. Product Development

With artificial intelligence, medical device industry players can automate complex calculations, data modeling, and product testing. This, in turn, helps refine their R&D and product development processes.

Request more information to gain comprehensive insights into the role of AI in healthcare.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
