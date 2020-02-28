Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantzig :'s Attribution Modelling Solutions Help Identify the Ideal Marketing Mix for an Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing Brand | Get in Touch to Learn How it Resulted in Better Conversions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:26am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest multitouch attribution model for a wine and spirits manufacturing company. This case study offers insights into how food and beverage companies can enhance conversions and marketing efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005265/en/

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights on how multi touch attribution analysis helps players in the alcoholic beverages manufacturing industry.

Multi touch attribution modeling revolves around the use of data analysis models to determine the value of every marketing channel. The use of a customized, multi touch attribution model can help alcoholic beverages manufacturing businesses to gauge the efficiency of marketing channels and devise the best marketing mix.

The Business Problem: To deploy a multi touch attribution model that can help them gain predictive insights and analyze how changes in their present marketing plan can impact the outcomes. This alcoholic beverage manufacturing brand also wanted to improve short-term and long-term results by using the marketing mix.

Wondering how to implement multi touch attribution modeling, Request FREE demo to understand how multi touch attribution modeling can help your brand

The Solution Offered: The multi touch attribution modeling solution provided by Quantzig enabled the alcoholic beverage manufacturing brand to analyze the true value of marketing investments. In addition, the deployed multi touch attribution model also enabled the brand to identify the ideal marketing mix with the highest returns on investments.

Speak to our analytics experts to learn about multi touch attribution modeling.

How Quantzig’s Multi Touch Attribution Modeling Solutions Helped the Client

  • Reconsider investments to maximize ROI from the most effective channels
  • Strengthen brand awareness through optimal ad placements

Read the complete story for in-depth insights: - https://bit.ly/398dkdZ

Recent Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:52aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 02.28.20Hilton Enters Next Century With Resilient Operating Performance in Asia Pacific
PU
11:52aSPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities
PU
11:52aUNITED UTILITIES : Philip Aspin appointed as Chief Financial Officer designate
PU
11:52aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A : Announcement 1526/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
11:52aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)
BU
11:51aICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 6 March 2020
AQ
11:50aFLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:50aWIRECARD AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:50aBlock & Leviton Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Crown Castle International For Securities Fraud; Shareholders Who Lost Money Should Contact Us
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group