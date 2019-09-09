Log in
Quantzig :'s Competitor Price Tracking Solution Helped an E-Tailer to Boost Profit Margins by 39% | Download the Full Case Study to Gain In-Depth Insights

09/09/2019 | 11:38am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest competitor price tracking engagement for a leading e-commerce company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a Netherlands based e-tailer to improve customer retention and boost profitability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005734/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its pricing analytics solutions. Our pricing analytics solutions help businesses to offer a new way to track and analyze the pricing strategies adopted by businesses to arrive at conclusions that help determine the best suitable pricing approach. What makes us unique and differentiates our service offerings is the fact that we take pricing analytics beyond data storage and retrieval through the use of advanced statistical modeling techniques that help you analyze price change impacts and gauge profitability.

Our pricing analytics experts can help you track key pricing metrics to ensure you adhere to the business requirements. Get in touch with them to know more.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading e-commerce company, wanted to track market price trends and competitors’ pricing strategies. Also, by leveraging competitor price tracking solutions, the client wanted to analyze competitors’ prices and gain in-depth insights into their sales data, product rotation, and historical trends to analyze the impact of promotions on the overall brand value.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our competitor price tracking solutions to analyze the promotional actions of competitors and devise better pricing strategies.

Quantzig’s pricing analytics solutions can help companies to analyze pricing decisions from the perspective of your product/service offerings to make the best decision on pricing. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of pricing analytics solutions.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach that comprised of three-phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to improve customer retention and experience significantly.

Quantzig's competitor price tracking solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve customer retention by 2X
  • Increase profit margins by 39%
  • Request a free demo now! to know how our competitor price tracking solutions can help you identify quick-win opportunities to avoid price leakages and overcome challenges in optimum price selection.

Quantzig's competitor price tracking solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Determining the ideal pricing to successfully launch a product in a competitive market
  • Devising new pricing models to maximize revenue
  • For tips on competitor price tracking, request for more information

To gain exhaustive insights into how our pricing analytics solutions helped our client to improve profit margins significantly, download the complete case study here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
