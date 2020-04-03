Log in
Quantzig :'s Experts Reveal How Pharma Analytics is Enhancing Clinical Trial Outcomes Amidst the Major Outbreak of COVID-19

04/03/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of pharma analytics in enhancing clinical trial outcomes amidst the major outbreak of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005362/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The top use cases of advanced analytics solutions for the pharma industry

2. The role of pharma analytics in providing real-time feedback on drug formulations

Request a FREE proposal to know more about the complete portfolio of our pharma analytics solutions.

Leveraging pharma analytics to transform customer-facing operations alone are gone. Now the pharma industry is leveraging pharma analytics for various other processes too. In the healthcare industry, pharma analytics is helping companies to deal with declining success rates. Also, big data in healthcare is creating ample opportunities for the healthcare industry to deal with various complex business environments amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

Speak to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you develop practical solutions to tackle the challenges facing the US healthcare industry.

According to Quantzig’s healthcare analytics experts, “The effective utilization of healthcare datasets can help pharmaceutical companies in drug development. Also, big data analytics has enabled companies to improve clinical trials, manage risks efficiently, and improve patient safety.”

Book a FREE Demo now to know more about leveraging pharma analytics to forecast outbreaks and spread of communicable diseases.

Four Benefits of Pharma Analytics

1: Improves business efficiency

2: Enhances clinical trial outcomes

3: Provides real-time feedback on drug formulations

4: Allows collaboration of doctors and pharma companies

There are critical challenges involved in the implementation of pharma analytics in the current scenario. The main problem is to make sure that the available data is complete, accurate, and formatted correctly to use in various situations. The other major challenge lies in data storage, the costs involved with the storage of data, and data security.

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/2X30zyh

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
