Quantzig :'s Healthcare Analytics Experts Reveal Factors Impacting Canada's Healthcare Crisis

03/26/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the top factors behind the Canadian healthcare crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005606/en/

Factors Responsible for Challenges in Canadian Healthcare Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Healthcare analytics plays an important role in analyzing pain points and driving fruitful outcomes. Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights on challenges in healthcare industry.

The Canadian healthcare system is built on the basic humanitarian principle that focuses on providing healthcare access to all based on needs rather than the ability to pay. Hence the Canadian healthcare industry is filled with challenges for those looking to expand into newer segments within healthcare. Quantzig’s recent article sheds light on the current situation and highlights the challenges facing the Canadian healthcare system.

Request a FREE proposal to know how healthcare analytics solutions can help your organization in enhancing service quality.

According to Quantzig’s advanced analytics experts, “Despite the pros like universal accessibility and special care for special needs, the Canadian healthcare system is facing several obstacles due to changes in healthcare requirements.”

Three Factors Responsible for Challenges in Canadian Healthcare Industry

Since the Canadian healthcare system runs on a complex set of rules, healthcare analytics can be leveraged to improve the healthcare decision-making process. We bring to you three factors that are responsible for the Canadian healthcare industry crisis:

  1. Canadians mostly have timely access to healthcare services while facing chronic diseases but there are several problems which are not considered to be urgent and have a long waiting period. Such problems include knee or shoulder surgeries, in such cases, a long waiting period can be frustrating. Hence healthcare policymakers must focus on reducing the waiting time.
  2. Healthcare regulatory bodies of Canada control the cost of treatment by ensuring that healthcare organizations charge a fixed amount for specific treatments. Hence most of the healthcare schemes of the Canadian healthcare system is a burden to average taxpayers.
  3. One of the major flaws of the Canadian healthcare system is, it is based on location and demographics so rural areas with less population have a low concentration of healthcare centers. And since the funds for healthcare are distributed based on the population rural areas have less access to healthcare as compared to the cities.

Through our advanced healthcare analytics solutions, we can help healthcare organizations to overcome major challenges facing the healthcare industry. Book a FREE solution demo to get more information on our healthcare analytics portfolio.

Recent articles:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
