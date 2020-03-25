Quantzig :'s Healthcare Data Analytics Experts Reveal Why Telemedicine Will be the Next Trendsetter in Healthcare

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that explains how healthcare data analytics is setting a new trend in the field of telemedicine.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The latest healthcare industry trends

2. Why healthcare regulatory organizations are adapting to telehealth data analytics

Healthcare data analytics has already taken over the healthcare industry. With massive digitalization, customer preferences and demand patterns are changing. With more advancement in technology customers now prefer the comfort of home over stepping out and standing in queues. Hence, healthcare companies are starting to adopt the latest innovations while upgrading their services. Telemedicine is a result of this changing customer preference. It is basically a combination of telecommunication technology and medical science to provide better and digitalized healthcare services to the patients.

With the rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported from various geographies, the usage of telemedicine is expected to boom. Especially when the countries across the globe are going through a massive quarantine period. Speak to our analytics experts to leverage telehealth data analytics.

According to Quantzig’s healthcare data analytics experts, “Telemedicine will prove to be a cost-effective and convenient care model for medical sector players.”

Three Reasons for Telemedicine to be the Next Revolutionary Trend in Healthcare

1: Improve service efficiency and patient efficiency

2: Provide strategic pricing options

3: Help in matching the MACRA requirements

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors:

The growing popularity of telehealth data analytics has made it compulsory for well-established healthcare providers to move away from conventional approaches to providing services. Quantzig’s healthcare data analytics experts can help healthcare companies to understand the upcoming trends of the healthcare industry and analyze the impact of telemedicine in improving their patient experience.

