Quantzig :'s Healthcare Data Analytics Experts Reveal Why Telemedicine Will be the Next Trendsetter in Healthcare

03/25/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that explains how healthcare data analytics is setting a new trend in the field of telemedicine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005551/en/

Three Reasons for Telemedicine to be the Next Revolutionary Trend in Healthcare (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The latest healthcare industry trends

2. Why healthcare regulatory organizations are adapting to telehealth data analytics

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into telehealth data analytics.

Healthcare data analytics has already taken over the healthcare industry. With massive digitalization, customer preferences and demand patterns are changing. With more advancement in technology customers now prefer the comfort of home over stepping out and standing in queues. Hence, healthcare companies are starting to adopt the latest innovations while upgrading their services. Telemedicine is a result of this changing customer preference. It is basically a combination of telecommunication technology and medical science to provide better and digitalized healthcare services to the patients.

With the rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported from various geographies, the usage of telemedicine is expected to boom. Especially when the countries across the globe are going through a massive quarantine period. Speak to our analytics experts to leverage telehealth data analytics.

According to Quantzig’s healthcare data analytics experts, “Telemedicine will prove to be a cost-effective and convenient care model for medical sector players.”

Book a FREE Demo with Quantzig to understand the benefits and latest trends of healthcare data analytics.

Three Reasons for Telemedicine to be the Next Revolutionary Trend in Healthcare

1: Improve service efficiency and patient efficiency

2: Provide strategic pricing options

3: Help in matching the MACRA requirements

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/33RD8cI

The growing popularity of telehealth data analytics has made it compulsory for well-established healthcare providers to move away from conventional approaches to providing services. Quantzig’s healthcare data analytics experts can help healthcare companies to understand the upcoming trends of the healthcare industry and analyze the impact of telemedicine in improving their patient experience.

Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our healthcare data analytics solutions: https://bit.ly/2UloA1X

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


