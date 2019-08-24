Quantzig :'s Manufacturing Analytics Solutions Helped a Steel Manufacturer to Achieve a 4x Improvement in Operational Efficiency | Request a Free Proposal to Gain Exhaustive Insights

Log in
Quantzig's Manufacturing Analytics Solutions Helped a Steel Manufacturer to Achieve a 4x Improvement in Operational Efficiency

08/24/2019

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest manufacturing analytics engagement for a leading steel manufacturer. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading European steel manufacturer to analyze its production processes and optimize operational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190824005001/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its manufacturing analytics solutions. Our manufacturing analytics solutions help businesses to optimize manufacturing processes, boost productivity, process efficiency, and product quality. Our analytics solutions for the manufacturing industry also helps predict plant and equipment maintenance issues to avoid disruptions through predictive maintenance and minimize resource requirement and shorten production cycles.

To learn more about how our manufacturing analytics solutions can help your business to attract and retain customers and improve customer lifetime value, request for more information.

The Business Problem

The client, a European steel manufacturer, wanted to reduce operational costs and improve operational efficiency. Also, the client wanted to reduce their reliance on manual tracking systems that hindered their capability to predict machine downtime accurately.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our customized manufacturing analytics dashboards to capture real-time data and generate valuable insights.

Get in touch to know how our manufacturing analytics solutions can help you improve product quality while maintaining a high return on capital.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a holistic three-phased approach to understand core business challenges of the client. The solution offered helped the client to reduce errors in manufacturing processes and focus on improving uptime. Also, the steel manufacturer was able to accurately predict downtime and quickly resolve issues. As a result, they could efficiently increase productivity, reduce wastage of raw materials, and improve operational efficiency by 4x.

Quantzig’s manufacturing analytics solutions can help companies to optimize manufacturing operations and boost productivity. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of manufacturing analytics solutions.

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Reduce errors in the manufacturing processes
  • Boost operational efficiency by 4x

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying opportunities for revenue and quality improvement
  • Reducing service management costs
  • Request a free demo now! to know how our manufacturing analytics solutions can help you in early detection of issues and reduce response time.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
