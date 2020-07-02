Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantzig :'s Patient Engagement Solutions Helped a Healthcare Provider Improve Services Efficiency | Request a FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Solutions Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of patient engagement in the healthcare services industry. The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients improve business efficiency and processes through better data and insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200702005511/en/

Quantzig’s patient engagement solutions help healthcare provider companies to reduce the cost of care and gain a competitive advantage in the healthcare industry. Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

Prominent healthcare companies are facing immense pressures to meet the demand for healthcare services while curtailing the cost of their services. The rise in healthcare costs can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, and market expansion. As the industry witnesses a drastic shift in trends, healthcare provider organizations are facing the extreme need to increase efficiency while delivering effective and efficient patient care. Moreover, the gradual shift from conventional, fragmented approach to technological ways to manage and deliver patient care is compelling prominent organizations in the healthcare industry to opt for advanced patient engagement solutions.

Read the complete success story to learn how we helped the client to improve their healthcare services: https://bit.ly/2ZwIFDB

Key Questions Answered

1. What are the use cases and benefits of patient engagement solutions?

2. What factors are contributing to the price rise of healthcare services?

3. How can healthcare service providers reduce the cost of care by leveraging patient engagement solutions?

According to Quantzig’s patient engagement experts, “At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global healthcare providers operate more efficiently.”

Book a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our patient engagement solutions platform specially curated to help healthcare organizations improve their services.

How Patient Engagement Solutions Helped the Healthcare Provider Company

Quantzig’s patient engagement solutions helped the client to-

  • Streamline the patient check-in process
  • Create a personalized patient engagement models by reviewing patients’ progress
  • Enhance patient-provider communication
  • Gain real-time information about the patients

Our patient engagement solutions can help healthcare organizations to improve patient care and connect to patients on an emotional level. Speak to our analytics experts to learn more.

The patient engagement solution offered by Quantzig’s experts enabled the client to educate and empower patients through personalized healthcare access. The patient engagement solution also helped the healthcare provider to engage with patients more effectively by monitoring their progress, prioritizing interventions, and optimizing their care plans.

View the complete portfolio of healthcare provider analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/38oYQGY

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pSeacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 23, 2020
GL
01:55pMatica Welcomes Former Canadian National Soccer Team Forward, Ali Gerba, to the Board of Directors
NE
01:51pSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Expands with Two New Stores in the Greater Toronto Area
AQ
01:49pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP To Invest $2 Billion In Wind Projects
DJ
01:45pNokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in data center networking #TheSwitchisOn
GL
01:44pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans
PU
01:44pWISHH's African Poultry Development Work Ahead of Trends in New Analysis
PU
01:44pARCPACIFIC RESOURCES : announces extension of filing deadline of its interim financial statements and MD&A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group