Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantzig :'s Price Optimization Solutions Helped a Fortune 500 Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Company to Drive Better Business Outcomes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest price optimization engagement for a Fortune 500 silicon water manufacturing company. Request a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005393/en/

Price optimization helps in setting adequate prices for your products and offerings in line with market needs. Companies in both B2B and B2C business settings, always dedicate a massive amount of time and resources towards price optimization to ensure that their products get sold quickly at the right price while the company makes a decent profit. The silicon wafer manufacturing industry is dealing with challenges owing to several factors that are directly or indirectly connected to the business processes and product pricing.

If an item is priced too high, it may not sell at all, while if the price is reduced too much, the business will not make a profit. Request a free proposal to know how you can devise an effective price optimization strategy for your products.

Quantzig’s Methodology

The client is a Fortune 500 silicon wafer manufacturing company based out of Belgium. With the rapid increase of volatility in the market and the rise in competition, the client witnessed a sharp decline in the total sales volume. This client collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its price optimization and price analytics solutions to gain better outcomes. To help this client tackle their challenges, Quantzig’s experts adopted a comprehensive three-phased approach that applied machine learning and advanced algorithms to develop a sophisticated and data-driven NLP based price optimization model. The three phases included-

  1. Integration and analysis of historical data
  2. Creation of differentiated value-based price optimization models

Get in touch with our experts to know how pricing analytics and price optimization models can help you unravel new opportunities to drive growth in the silicon water manufacturing sector.

Business Impact

By partnering with Quantzig, the client embarked on a journey of transformation that helped them to devise a price optimization strategy. The price optimizations strategy derived by Quantzig also helped the client to address the dynamic pricing needs of the market. The key business outcomes included-

  • Improved the efficiency of operations
  • Achieved 48% improvement in win-rate
  • Increased revenue by 65% increase

Finding the perfect balance between profit and value is essentially what price optimization is all about. Request more info to know more about our pricing analytics solution portfolio.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aBUREAU VERITAS : announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020
GL
11:45aGTT : H1 2020 results - Revenue and earnings up sharply; annual targets confirmed
GL
11:45aFNAC DARTY : 2020 half-year results
GL
11:45aARGAN : livre deux extensions à son client SYSCO dans le Grand Ouest
GL
11:45a2020 FIRST HALF SALES : Coil confirms its resilience in a very challenging market
GL
11:45aH1 2020 RESULTS : Profitability preserved despite Q2 revenue drop - Financial leverage well contained at 2.8x
GL
11:45aKULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:45aMARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : 2020 half-year activity
GL
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 29 July 2020
AQ
11:45aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-westfield, the premier global developer and operator of flagship destinations, reports h1-2020 earnings
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group