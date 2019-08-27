Quantzig :'s Sales Analysis and Forecasting Solutions Helped a Food Retailer to Boost Sales by 47% | Download the Full Case Study to Gain In-depth Insights

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest sales analysis and forecasting engagement for a leading food retailer. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a Swedish food retailer to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize their store layout.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005637/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its sales analytics solutions. Our sales analytics solutions help businesses to go beyond basic CRM reports and build a unified view of sales data using a sales analytics dashboard to arrive at the right sales decision. Also, our portfolio of sales analytics solutions helps retail companies to leverage sales data to analyze win/loss scenarios and optimize the sales cycle.

To learn more about how our sales analytics solutions can help you improve sales visibility, performance, and forecasting, request for more information.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading food retail company, wanted to improve the accuracy of their sales analysis and forecasting methods. Also, by leveraging sales analysis and forecasting solutions, the client wanted to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize their store layout to boost and profitability across their business units.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our sales analysis and forecasting solutions to gain valuable insights into their sales data that further helped them to improve their marketing strategies.

Get in touch to know how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help you improve operational planning and sales force effectiveness in real-time.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach comprised of three-phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to track their sales performance in real-time. Also, the client was able to maximize their sales forecast accuracy for entire lifecycle of products and modernize their sales processes.

Quantzig’s sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help companies to visualize their overall performance using interactive dashboards. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of sales analytics solutions.

Quantzig's sales analysis and forecasting solutions helped the client to:

Align their marketing strategy

Boost quarterly sales by 47%

CTA line

Quantzig's sales analysis and forecasting solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying relationships between products and customers

Devising new pricing models to maximize revenue

Request a free demo now! to know how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help you standardize your sales forecasting and pipeline reporting strategy.

To gain exhaustive insights into how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions helped our client to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and boost sales significantly, download the complete case study here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005637/en/