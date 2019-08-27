Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantzig :'s Sales Analysis and Forecasting Solutions Helped a Food Retailer to Boost Sales by 47% | Download the Full Case Study to Gain In-depth Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest sales analysis and forecasting engagement for a leading food retailer. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a Swedish food retailer to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize their store layout.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005637/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its sales analytics solutions. Our sales analytics solutions help businesses to go beyond basic CRM reports and build a unified view of sales data using a sales analytics dashboard to arrive at the right sales decision. Also, our portfolio of sales analytics solutions helps retail companies to leverage sales data to analyze win/loss scenarios and optimize the sales cycle.

To learn more about how our sales analytics solutions can help you improve sales visibility, performance, and forecasting, request for more information.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading food retail company, wanted to improve the accuracy of their sales analysis and forecasting methods. Also, by leveraging sales analysis and forecasting solutions, the client wanted to improve the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and optimize their store layout to boost and profitability across their business units.

This case study explains how we helped the client with our sales analysis and forecasting solutions to gain valuable insights into their sales data that further helped them to improve their marketing strategies.

Get in touch to know how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help you improve operational planning and sales force effectiveness in real-time.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach comprised of three-phases to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to track their sales performance in real-time. Also, the client was able to maximize their sales forecast accuracy for entire lifecycle of products and modernize their sales processes.

Quantzig’s sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help companies to visualize their overall performance using interactive dashboards. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of sales analytics solutions.

Quantzig's sales analysis and forecasting solutions helped the client to:

  • Align their marketing strategy
  • Boost quarterly sales by 47%
  • CTA line

Quantzig's sales analysis and forecasting solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying relationships between products and customers
  • Devising new pricing models to maximize revenue
  • Request a free demo now! to know how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions can help you standardize your sales forecasting and pipeline reporting strategy.

To gain exhaustive insights into how our sales analysis and forecasting solutions helped our client to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and boost sales significantly, download the complete case study here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pCarube Signs LOI to Acquire Latin America Resource Group
NE
12:50pSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:50pDEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Signs Distribution Agreement with Halo Securities LLC of Margate FL
EQ
12:50pDefense Technologies International Signs Distribution Agreement with Halo Securities LLC of Margate FL
NE
12:48pGROWMAX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - GRO
AQ
12:47pJIANGSU SHAGANG : Chinese steel maker picks additional 24% stake in Global Switch ahead of IPO
RE
12:43pDOMTAR CORPORATION : 's Sustainability Report Highlights a Better Future Together With Our Stakeholders
BU
12:43pNew Report Reveals 5 Trends Reshaping Government Procurement
GL
12:41pDESTINATIONS CAREER ACADEMY OF OREGON : Welcomes Back Career-Focused Students for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
12:40pU.S. appeals court revives aluminum antitrust cases vs Goldman, JPMorgan, Glencore
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group