Quantzig :'s Sales Analytics Solutions Helps a FMCG Brand to Optimize Sales Processes

05/07/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement - Sales Analytics: Optimize Sales Processes Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507006026/en/

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

  • The role of sales analytics in boosting sales
  • The role of sales analytics in devising robust sales strategy

Ensuring business stability is a major challenge for businesses amid the crisis. Don’t you agree?

We can help you address this challenge using advanced AI-powered analytics solutions that’ll help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions. Request a FREE proof of concept for expert insights and personalized recommendations.

According to Quantzig’s sales analytics experts, “Sales analytics not only help businesses anticipate what their clients’ needs will be but can also help them develop targeted campaigns to drive sales and profitability. ”

2020 turned out to be a year of contradictions for FMCG brands that resulted in declining profit margins. Due to this FMCG brands are now leveraging technology and are substantially investing in sales optimization techniques. The client- a leading FMCG industry player was facing several challenges in converting potential sales leads to closed sales. The FMCG industry player wanted to identify an effective sales process and replicate them across the organization to substantially increase sales and optimize the sales process. The FMCG industry player wanted to launch an advanced sales analytics based initiative aimed at optimizing the local sales processes.

Adopting holistic analytics-backed business continuity solutions have helped leading businesses navigate the crisis. Wonder how? Speak to an expert for comprehensive solution insights.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Boosted sales

2: identified FMCG market trends

3: Improved marketing effectiveness by 60%

Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

The sales process template offered a holistic approach to sales optimization without resorting to the use of fragile spreadsheets and complex CRM systems. By increasing the alignment between the sales process and potential leads, the FMCG company was able to improve efficiency in many spheres including national portfolio and customer retention strategies down to the execution level.

COVID-19 Resource Library:

  1. HR Analytics Solutions for Businesses: Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 on the Workforce
  2. Personal Protective Equipment Market is Tackling a Colossal Demand Shock Right Now – Here’s How Analytics Can Help
  3. COVID-19 Response: Lessons from German Original Equipment Manufacturers | Quantzig

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
