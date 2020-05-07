Quantzig :'s Sales Analytics Solutions Helps a FMCG Brand to Optimize Sales Processes

Request FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, has announced the completion of its recent engagement - Sales Analytics: Optimize Sales Processes Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using data and analytical insights. It also offers comprehensive insights into:

The role of sales analytics in boosting sales

The role of sales analytics in devising robust sales strategy

According to Quantzig’s sales analytics experts, “Sales analytics not only help businesses anticipate what their clients’ needs will be but can also help them develop targeted campaigns to drive sales and profitability. ”

2020 turned out to be a year of contradictions for FMCG brands that resulted in declining profit margins. Due to this FMCG brands are now leveraging technology and are substantially investing in sales optimization techniques. The client- a leading FMCG industry player was facing several challenges in converting potential sales leads to closed sales. The FMCG industry player wanted to identify an effective sales process and replicate them across the organization to substantially increase sales and optimize the sales process. The FMCG industry player wanted to launch an advanced sales analytics based initiative aimed at optimizing the local sales processes.

Sales Force Analytics: Business Outcome

1: Boosted sales

2: identified FMCG market trends

3: Improved marketing effectiveness by 60%

The sales process template offered a holistic approach to sales optimization without resorting to the use of fragile spreadsheets and complex CRM systems. By increasing the alignment between the sales process and potential leads, the FMCG company was able to improve efficiency in many spheres including national portfolio and customer retention strategies down to the execution level.

