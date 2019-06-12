|
Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND (2) DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND
06/12/2019 | 07:29am EDT
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1577)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND
DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM dated 24 April 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 12 June 2019.
DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board wishes to notify Shareholders of the details in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend.
References are made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') both dated 24 April 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 12 June 2019. The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited (the ''H Share Registrar''), was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking of H Shares.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The AGM was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 680,000,000, including 500,000,000 Domestic Shares and 180,000,000 H Shares, which represents the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting at the AGM. None of the Shareholders had stated his or her intention in the Circular to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM or to abstain from voting.
The Shareholders, holding a total of 645,868,000 Shares and representing approximately 95% of the total number of issued Shares, were present in person or by proxy at the AGM.
The resolutions at the AGM were put to vote by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed for approval at the AGM were set out as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
votes held by
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
Shareholders who
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attended and voted at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
the AGM
|
1.
|
To receive, consider and approve the report of the
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
Directors for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
2.
|
To receive, consider and approve the report of the
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
Supervisory Committee for the year ended 31 December
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
|
2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To receive, consider and approve the annual report of the
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
4.
|
To receive, consider and approve our Group's audited
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
5.
|
To receive, consider and approve the final financial
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
accounts of our Group for the year 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
6.
|
To receive, consider and approve the financial budget plan
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
of the Company for the year 2019.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
7.
|
To consider and approve the Company's profit distribution
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
plan for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
8.
|
To consider and approve the Company's external auditor's
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
fees for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
9.
|
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Ernst &
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
Young as the Company's external auditor and to authorise
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
|
the board to fix its remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
To consider and authorise the Board and authorised person
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
of the Board to fix the Directors' and supervisors'
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
|
remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
Number of votes (%)
|
votes held by
|
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|
Shareholders who
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attended and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
voted at the AGM
|
11.
|
To consider and approve the proposed revision to
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
the scope of business.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
|
12.
|
To consider and approve the proposed amendment to
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
the Articles of Association.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
|
13.
|
To consider and approve the general mandate to
|
645,742,000
|
126,000
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
issue new Shares.
|
(99.98%)
|
(0.02%)
|
(0%)
|
|
14.
|
To consider and approve the issue of asset-backed
|
645,868,000
|
0
|
0
|
645,868,000
|
|
securities in the aggregate principal amount of not
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
more than RMB500.0 million in the PRC.
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND
The Board wishes to inform Shareholders that details of the payment of the final dividend for 2018 are as follows:
According to the Company Law of the PRC (中華人民共和國公司法), the Securities Law of the PRC (中華人民共和國證券法) and the Articles of Association, the Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.05 per Share for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Shareholders (the ''Final Dividend'').
The resolution regarding the profit distribution plan has been approved at the AGM. Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or around Friday, 16 August 2019 to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 25 June 2019. In order to determine the entitlement to the Final Dividend, the H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 20 June 2019 to Tuesday, 25 June 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfers of H Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to the Final Dividend, unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company should lodge all Share transfer documents accompanied by the relevant Share certificates with the H Share Registrar, at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 June 2019.
Such dividend will be paid to holders of Domestic Shares in RMB and to holders of H Shares in HKD as converted based on the average median exchange rate of RMB against HKD (i.e. RMB1.00=HK$1.137988) published by the People's Bank of China (中國人民銀行) for the five consecutive business days immediately before the date of the AGM. Accordingly, the Final Dividend payable per H Share is HK$0.056899 (tax inclusive).
The Company has appointed Boardroom Trustee Limited as the receiving agent (the ''Receiving Agent'') in Hong Kong which receive the Final Dividend declared from the Company on behalf of the holders of H Shares. The Final Dividend will be paid by the Receiving Agent and the dividend
warrants will be posted by the H Share Registrar, by ordinary mail to the holders of H Shares whose names appear on the Company's register of members in respect of H Shares as at the registration date at their own risk on or around Friday, 16 August 2019.
Enterprise Income Tax
According to the Law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (中華人民共和國企業所得稅法) revised and effected in 2017 and the relevant implementation rules, the Company is required to withhold corporate income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf the non-resident enterprise Shareholders of H Shares. Any H Shares not registered in the name of an individual, including HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, trustees or other groups and organizations will be treated as being held by non-resident enterprise Shareholders and therefore will be subject to the withholding of the corporate income tax. After receiving dividends, non-resident enterprise Shareholders may apply, personally or by proxy, to the competent taxation authorities to enjoy the treatment under taxation agreements (arrangements), and provide materials proving their eligibility to be the actual beneficiaries under the taxation agreements (arrangements) for tax refund.
Individual Income Tax
According to the Individual Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China (中華人民共和國個人 所得稅法) and its implementation rules, the Notice on Matters Concerning the Levy and Administration of Individual Income Tax after the Repeal of Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 045 (Guo Shui Han [2011] No.
-
《( 關於國稅發[1993]045號文件廢止後有關個人所得稅徵管問題的通知》) (國稅函[2011]348號) and the Announcement of the State Administration of Taxation on Promulgating the Administrative
Measures for Tax Convention Treatment for Non-residentTaxpayers (Announcement of the State Administration of Taxation 2015 No. 60) (國家稅務總局關於發佈〈非居民納稅人享受稅收協定待遇管 理辦法〉的公告(國家稅務總局公告2015年第60號)) (the ''Tax Convention Announcement''), the Company has the obligation to withhold and pay individual income tax on behalf of the individual Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company (''Individual H Shareholder(s)'') in the distribution of Final Dividend. For Individual H Shareholders in general, the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on behalf of the Individual H Shareholders in distribution of the dividend. However, the tax rates applicable to the overseas resident Individual H Shareholders may vary depending on the tax treaties and arrangements between the countries or regions in which they are domiciled and the PRC. As instructed by competent tax authorities, Individual H Shareholders who are entitled to the relevant favorable tax treatments (''Qualified Shareholder(s)'') stipulated in the tax treaties and arrangements between the countries or regions in which they are domiciled and the PRC, and would like to apply for a refund of the excess amount of tax withheld and paid, shall submit in time a letter of entrustment and all application materials as required under the Tax Convention Announcement and relevant applicable laws, regulations or treaties to the H Share Registrar. The Company will then assist in submitting on behalf of such Qualified Shareholders the applications and aforesaid documents for tax preferential treatments under the relevant tax treaties and arrangements to the competent tax authorities according to the
procedures as specified by the relevant regulations. If any such application is approved by the competent tax authorities, the Company will assist in the refund of the excess amount of tax withheld and paid to the relevant Qualified Shareholder.
The Company assumes no responsibility arising from any delayed or inaccurate determination of the status of the Shareholders or any dispute over the mechanism of withholding. Shareholders should consult their tax advisers regarding the tax implications of owning and disposing of the Company's H Shares.
By order of the Board
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
ZHOU Yongwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. ZHOU Yongwei, Mr. WU Zhirui, Mr. YAN Zhijiang and Ms. LIU Aiqin; the non-executive Directors are, Mr. JIANG Haiying and Mr. CAI Rongjun; and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. SUN Leland Li Hsun, Mr. ZHANG Lihe and Mr. LIN Jianguo.
-
For identification purpose only
