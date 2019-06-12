Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND (2) DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the notice of AGM dated 24 April 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 12 June 2019.

DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board wishes to notify Shareholders of the details in relation to the payment of the Final Dividend.

References are made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') both dated 24 April 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 12 June 2019. The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited (the ''H Share Registrar''), was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking of H Shares.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The AGM was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at 7/F, Nanyi Square Office, No. 666 Feng Ze Street, Feng Ze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC. The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.