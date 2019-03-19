Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the audited annual results (the ''Annual Results'') of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'', ''we'' or ''our'') for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Reporting Period'') prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the ''HKFRSs'') promulgated by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the ''HKICPA''). The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') have reviewed and confirmed the Annual Results.

ANNUAL RESULTS

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

Notes

2018

2017

Interest income

6

156,789,014

140,014,622

Interest expense

6

(10,618,071)

(1,077,592)

Interest income, net

146,170,943

138,937,030

Impairment losses on loans and accounts receivable, net

7

(18,296,302)

(1,897,198)

Operating and administrative expenses

(25,161,028)

(20,426,757)

Foreign exchange loss, net

(728,902)

(4,350,028)

Other income and gains, net

8

3,114,867

2,637,565

Share of profit of an associate

9,140,326

4,965,901

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

9

114,239,904

119,866,513

Income tax expense

12

(26,256,421)

(28,900,055)

NET PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME FOR THE YEAR

87,983,483

90,966,458

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

87,989,848

90,966,458

Non-controlling interests

(6,365)

-

87,983,483

90,966,458

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

14

Basic

0.13

0.13

Diluted

0.13

0.13

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

31 December

31 December

Notes

2018

2017

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

15

51,717,811

12,291,149

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

16

53,000,000

31,000,000

Loans and accounts receivable

17

1,036,985,098

919,519,129

Investment in an associate

18

131,533,077

177,477,751

Property and equipment

19

1,548,850

1,375,125

Goodwill

20

2,221,017

-

Other intangible assets

21

140,000

-

Deferred tax assets

22

2,116,411

1,446,089

Other assets

23

13,071,518

13,221,384

TOTAL ASSETS

1,292,333,782

1,156,330,627

LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

24

200,336,825

140,182,217

Income tax payable

11,585,025

13,097,652

Other payables

25

14,185,151

7,063,788

TOTAL LIABILITIES

226,107,001

160,343,657

NET ASSETS

1,066,226,781

995,986,970

EQUITY

Share capital

26

680,000,000

680,000,000

Reserves

27

136,970,598

126,989,833

Retained profits

233,006,220

188,997,137

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,049,976,818

995,986,970

Non-controlling interests

16,249,963

-

TOTAL EQUITY

1,066,226,781

995,986,970

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to owners of the parent

Reserves

Non-

Capital

Surplus

General

Retained

controlling

Share capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

Total

interests

Total equity

Balance as at 1 January 2017

680,000,000

69,383,972

34,377,654

12,421,210

142,837,676

939,020,512

-

939,020,512

Net profit and total comprehensive income

for the year

-

-

-

-

90,966,458

90,966,458

-

90,966,458

Appropriation to surplus reserve

-

-

9,120,899

-

(9,120,899)

-

-

-

Appropriation to general reserve

-

-

-

1,686,098

(1,686,098)

-

-

-

Distribution to shareholders (Note 13)

-

-

-

-

(34,000,000)

(34,000,000)

-

(34,000,000)

Balance as at 31 December 2017

680,000,000

69,383,972

43,498,553

14,107,308

188,997,137

995,986,970

-

995,986,970

Balance as at 1 January 2018

680,000,000

69,383,972

43,498,553

14,107,308

188,997,137

995,986,970

-

995,986,970

Net profit and total comprehensive income

for the year

-

-

-

-

87,989,848

87,989,848

(6,365)

87,983,483

Appropriation to surplus reserve

-

-

8,732,479

-

(8,732,479)

-

-

-

Appropriation to general reserve

-

-

-

1,248,286

(1,248,286)

-

-

-

Acquisition of a subsidiary (Note 4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,256,328

16,256,328

Distribution to shareholders (Note 13)

-

-

-

-

(34,000,000)

(34,000,000)

-

(34,000,000)

Balance as at 31 December 2018

680,000,000

69,383,972

52,231,032

15,355,594

233,006,220

1,049,976,818

16,249,963

1,066,226,781

- 4 -

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

Notes

2018

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax:

114,239,904

119,866,513

Adjustments for:

Share of profit of an associate

(9,140,326)

(4,965,901)

Depreciation and amortisation

5

644,516

844,846

Impairment charged

7

18,296,302

1,897,198

Accreted interest on impaired loans

(3,226,428)

(2,047,895)

Foreign exchange loss, net

728,902

4,350,028

Loss on disposal of items of property and equipment

1,896

4,568

Interest expense

6

10,618,071

1,077,592

132,162,837

121,026,949

Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(19,670,000)

(5,000,000)

Increase in loans and accounts receivable

(81,877,675)

(113,516,067)

Increase in other assets

(9,352,321)

(1,056,961)

Increase in other payables

8,922,368

2,294,306

Net cash flows from operating activities before tax

30,185,209

3,748,227

Income tax paid

(26,926,743)

(32,884,638)

Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities

3,258,466

(29,136,411)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of items of property and equipment

(431,221)

(1,224,524)

Purchase of a shareholding in an associate

-

(172,511,850)

Acquisition of a subsidiary

4

(33,293,218)

-

Dividends received from an associate

7,185,000

-

Return of investment in an associate

47,900,000

-

Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities

21,360,561

(173,736,374)

Disclaimer

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aMACY'S : prepping 50 Backstage outlet openings
AQ
11:51aSRV YHTIOT OYJ : Resolutions of SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:50aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity In A Zero Trust World
PU
11:50aBLUE PRISM : Result of AGM
PU
11:50aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 03.19.19Hilton Team Members Talk Sabbaticals and Adoption Assistance on Popular Podcast ‘WorkLife with Adam Grant'
PU
11:50aSOUTHERN : Renew Our Rivers volunteers to clean Lake Mitchell
PU
11:50aFOURLIS : FY18 Financial Statements - Press Release
PU
11:50aProject hope prepares response to deadly mozambique cyclone
GL
11:49aBOEING : Lenders and travellers stick with Ethiopian Airlines, for now
RE
11:49aGDET CEO Interviewed By Goldman Small Cap Research On New Cannabis Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.