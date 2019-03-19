Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the audited annual results (the ''Annual Results'') of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'', ''we'' or ''our'') for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Reporting Period'') prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the ''HKFRSs'') promulgated by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the ''HKICPA''). The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') have reviewed and confirmed the Annual Results.

ANNUAL RESULTS

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

Notes 2018 2017 Interest income 6 156,789,014 140,014,622 Interest expense 6 (10,618,071) (1,077,592) Interest income, net 146,170,943 138,937,030 Impairment losses on loans and accounts receivable, net 7 (18,296,302) (1,897,198) Operating and administrative expenses (25,161,028) (20,426,757) Foreign exchange loss, net (728,902) (4,350,028) Other income and gains, net 8 3,114,867 2,637,565 Share of profit of an associate 9,140,326 4,965,901 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 9 114,239,904 119,866,513 Income tax expense 12 (26,256,421) (28,900,055) NET PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 87,983,483 90,966,458 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 87,989,848 90,966,458 Non-controlling interests (6,365) - 87,983,483 90,966,458 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 14 Basic 0.13 0.13 Diluted 0.13 0.13

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

31 December 31 December Notes 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 15 51,717,811 12,291,149 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 16 53,000,000 31,000,000 Loans and accounts receivable 17 1,036,985,098 919,519,129 Investment in an associate 18 131,533,077 177,477,751 Property and equipment 19 1,548,850 1,375,125 Goodwill 20 2,221,017 - Other intangible assets 21 140,000 - Deferred tax assets 22 2,116,411 1,446,089 Other assets 23 13,071,518 13,221,384 TOTAL ASSETS 1,292,333,782 1,156,330,627 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing bank borrowings 24 200,336,825 140,182,217 Income tax payable 11,585,025 13,097,652 Other payables 25 14,185,151 7,063,788 TOTAL LIABILITIES 226,107,001 160,343,657 NET ASSETS 1,066,226,781 995,986,970 EQUITY Share capital 26 680,000,000 680,000,000 Reserves 27 136,970,598 126,989,833 Retained profits 233,006,220 188,997,137 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 1,049,976,818 995,986,970 Non-controlling interests 16,249,963 - TOTAL EQUITY 1,066,226,781 995,986,970

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to owners of the parent

Reserves

Non- Capital Surplus General Retained controlling Share capital reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total equity Balance as at 1 January 2017 680,000,000 69,383,972 34,377,654 12,421,210 142,837,676 939,020,512 - 939,020,512 Net profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 90,966,458 90,966,458 - 90,966,458 Appropriation to surplus reserve - - 9,120,899 - (9,120,899) - - - Appropriation to general reserve - - - 1,686,098 (1,686,098) - - - Distribution to shareholders (Note 13) - - - - (34,000,000) (34,000,000) - (34,000,000) Balance as at 31 December 2017 680,000,000 69,383,972 43,498,553 14,107,308 188,997,137 995,986,970 - 995,986,970 Balance as at 1 January 2018 680,000,000 69,383,972 43,498,553 14,107,308 188,997,137 995,986,970 - 995,986,970 Net profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 87,989,848 87,989,848 (6,365) 87,983,483 Appropriation to surplus reserve - - 8,732,479 - (8,732,479) - - - Appropriation to general reserve - - - 1,248,286 (1,248,286) - - - Acquisition of a subsidiary (Note 4) - - - - - - 16,256,328 16,256,328 Distribution to shareholders (Note 13) - - - - (34,000,000) (34,000,000) - (34,000,000) Balance as at 31 December 2018 680,000,000 69,383,972 52,231,032 15,355,594 233,006,220 1,049,976,818 16,249,963 1,066,226,781 - 4 -

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year ended 31 December 2018

(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)