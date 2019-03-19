|
Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
03/19/2019 | 11:25am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1577)
2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
AND
PROPOSED REVISION TO SCOPE OF BUSINESS AND AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the audited annual results (the ''Annual Results'') of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'', ''we'' or ''our'') for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''Reporting Period'') prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the ''HKFRSs'') promulgated by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the ''HKICPA''). The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the ''Audit Committee'') have reviewed and confirmed the Annual Results.
ANNUAL RESULTS
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Year ended 31 December 2018
(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)
|
Notes
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income
|
6
|
156,789,014
|
140,014,622
|
Interest expense
|
6
|
(10,618,071)
|
(1,077,592)
|
Interest income, net
|
146,170,943
|
138,937,030
|
Impairment losses on loans and accounts receivable, net
|
7
|
(18,296,302)
|
(1,897,198)
|
Operating and administrative expenses
|
(25,161,028)
|
(20,426,757)
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
(728,902)
|
(4,350,028)
|
Other income and gains, net
|
8
|
3,114,867
|
2,637,565
|
Share of profit of an associate
|
9,140,326
|
4,965,901
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
9
|
114,239,904
|
119,866,513
|
Income tax expense
|
12
|
(26,256,421)
|
(28,900,055)
|
NET PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
|
INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|
87,983,483
|
90,966,458
|
Attributable to:
|
Owners of the parent
|
87,989,848
|
90,966,458
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(6,365)
|
-
|
87,983,483
|
90,966,458
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
|
14
|
Basic
|
0.13
|
0.13
|
Diluted
|
0.13
|
0.13
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31 December 2018
(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)
|
31 December
|
31 December
|
Notes
|
2018
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15
|
51,717,811
|
12,291,149
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
16
|
53,000,000
|
31,000,000
|
Loans and accounts receivable
|
17
|
1,036,985,098
|
919,519,129
|
Investment in an associate
|
18
|
131,533,077
|
177,477,751
|
Property and equipment
|
19
|
1,548,850
|
1,375,125
|
Goodwill
|
20
|
2,221,017
|
-
|
Other intangible assets
|
21
|
140,000
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
22
|
2,116,411
|
1,446,089
|
Other assets
|
23
|
13,071,518
|
13,221,384
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
1,292,333,782
|
1,156,330,627
|
LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
|
24
|
200,336,825
|
140,182,217
|
Income tax payable
|
11,585,025
|
13,097,652
|
Other payables
|
25
|
14,185,151
|
7,063,788
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
226,107,001
|
160,343,657
|
NET ASSETS
|
1,066,226,781
|
995,986,970
|
EQUITY
|
Share capital
|
26
|
680,000,000
|
680,000,000
|
Reserves
|
27
|
136,970,598
|
126,989,833
|
Retained profits
|
233,006,220
|
188,997,137
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
1,049,976,818
|
995,986,970
|
Non-controlling interests
|
16,249,963
|
-
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
1,066,226,781
|
995,986,970
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Year ended 31 December 2018
(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Attributable to owners of the parent
Reserves
|
Non-
|
Capital
|
Surplus
|
General
|
Retained
|
controlling
|
Share capital
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
profits
|
Total
|
interests
|
Total equity
|
Balance as at 1 January 2017
|
680,000,000
|
69,383,972
|
34,377,654
|
12,421,210
|
142,837,676
|
939,020,512
|
-
|
939,020,512
|
Net profit and total comprehensive income
|
for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
90,966,458
|
90,966,458
|
-
|
90,966,458
|
Appropriation to surplus reserve
|
-
|
-
|
9,120,899
|
-
|
(9,120,899)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Appropriation to general reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,686,098
|
(1,686,098)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Distribution to shareholders (Note 13)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(34,000,000)
|
(34,000,000)
|
-
|
(34,000,000)
|
Balance as at 31 December 2017
|
680,000,000
|
69,383,972
|
43,498,553
|
14,107,308
|
188,997,137
|
995,986,970
|
-
|
995,986,970
|
Balance as at 1 January 2018
|
680,000,000
|
69,383,972
|
43,498,553
|
14,107,308
|
188,997,137
|
995,986,970
|
-
|
995,986,970
|
Net profit and total comprehensive income
|
for the year
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87,989,848
|
87,989,848
|
(6,365)
|
87,983,483
|
Appropriation to surplus reserve
|
-
|
-
|
8,732,479
|
-
|
(8,732,479)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Appropriation to general reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,248,286
|
(1,248,286)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisition of a subsidiary (Note 4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,256,328
|
16,256,328
|
Distribution to shareholders (Note 13)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(34,000,000)
|
(34,000,000)
|
-
|
(34,000,000)
|
Balance as at 31 December 2018
|
680,000,000
|
69,383,972
|
52,231,032
|
15,355,594
|
233,006,220
|
1,049,976,818
|
16,249,963
|
1,066,226,781
|
- 4 -
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year ended 31 December 2018
(Amounts expressed in RMB unless otherwise stated)
|
Notes
|
2018
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Profit before tax:
|
114,239,904
|
119,866,513
|
Adjustments for:
|
Share of profit of an associate
|
(9,140,326)
|
(4,965,901)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
5
|
644,516
|
844,846
|
Impairment charged
|
7
|
18,296,302
|
1,897,198
|
Accreted interest on impaired loans
|
(3,226,428)
|
(2,047,895)
|
Foreign exchange loss, net
|
728,902
|
4,350,028
|
Loss on disposal of items of property and equipment
|
1,896
|
4,568
|
Interest expense
|
6
|
10,618,071
|
1,077,592
|
132,162,837
|
121,026,949
|
Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
(19,670,000)
|
(5,000,000)
|
Increase in loans and accounts receivable
|
(81,877,675)
|
(113,516,067)
|
Increase in other assets
|
(9,352,321)
|
(1,056,961)
|
Increase in other payables
|
8,922,368
|
2,294,306
|
Net cash flows from operating activities before tax
|
30,185,209
|
3,748,227
|
Income tax paid
|
(26,926,743)
|
(32,884,638)
|
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|
3,258,466
|
(29,136,411)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchases of items of property and equipment
|
(431,221)
|
(1,224,524)
|
Purchase of a shareholding in an associate
|
-
|
(172,511,850)
|
Acquisition of a subsidiary
|
4
|
(33,293,218)
|
-
|
Dividends received from an associate
|
7,185,000
|
-
|
Return of investment in an associate
|
47,900,000
|
-
|
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
|
21,360,561
|
(173,736,374)
Disclaimer
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-Credit Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:24:04 UTC
|
|