Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT

Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*

泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1577)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

RELATING TO ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT

THE ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT

On 18 April 2019, after trading hours, the Company entered into the Acting in Concert Agreement with Quanzhou Yuanpeng, pursuant to which the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng agreed to actively cooperate to consolidate control of the Target Company and to act in concert in the decision- making of the Target Company, including reaching a prior consensus among themselves when voting on any resolution to be passed by the shareholders' meeting of the Target Company.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng are interested in 47.9% and 9.6% of the entire equity interest of the Target Company, respectively. As a party acting in concert with Quanzhou Yuanpeng in respect of the Target Company pursuant to the Acting in Concert Agreement, the Company is now deemed to be interested in Quanzhou Yuanpeng's equity interest in the Target Company. As a result, the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company and will be accounted for and consolidated into our Group's consolidated financial statements.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the entry into of the Acting in Concert Agreement results in the Target Company becoming a subsidiary of the Company, the Company considers that it is equivalent to an acquisition of the Target Company by the Company to which Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules applies. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios for the Acting in Concert Agreement are 5% or more but are less than 25%, the Acting in Concert Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.