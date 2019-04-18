|
Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION RELATING TO ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
04/18/2019 | 05:13am EDT
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*
泉 州 匯 鑫 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1577)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
RELATING TO ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
THE ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
On 18 April 2019, after trading hours, the Company entered into the Acting in Concert Agreement with Quanzhou Yuanpeng, pursuant to which the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng agreed to actively cooperate to consolidate control of the Target Company and to act in concert in the decision- making of the Target Company, including reaching a prior consensus among themselves when voting on any resolution to be passed by the shareholders' meeting of the Target Company.
As of the date of this announcement, the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng are interested in 47.9% and 9.6% of the entire equity interest of the Target Company, respectively. As a party acting in concert with Quanzhou Yuanpeng in respect of the Target Company pursuant to the Acting in Concert Agreement, the Company is now deemed to be interested in Quanzhou Yuanpeng's equity interest in the Target Company. As a result, the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company and will be accounted for and consolidated into our Group's consolidated financial statements.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the entry into of the Acting in Concert Agreement results in the Target Company becoming a subsidiary of the Company, the Company considers that it is equivalent to an acquisition of the Target Company by the Company to which Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules applies. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios for the Acting in Concert Agreement are 5% or more but are less than 25%, the Acting in Concert Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
THE ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Acting in Concert Agreement are as follows:
Date:
18 April 2019 (after trading hours)
Parties:
(a)
the Company
(b)
Quanzhou Yuanpeng
Subject matter:
The Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng are interested in 47.9% and
9.6% of the entire equity interest of the Target Company, respectively.
Term:
Effective upon execution and shall continue to be valid until
termination by mutual agreement in writing during the subsistence of
the Target Company.
Concert actions:
Both parties agreed to actively cooperate to consolidate control of the
Target Company and to act in concert in the decision-making of the
Target Company, including reaching a prior consensus among
themselves when voting on any resolution to be passed by the
shareholders' meeting of the Target Company. If no consensus can be
reached, it will be determined by a majority in shareholding interest in
the Target Company. The parties are collectively responsible for all of
their unanimous decisions concerning the Target Company, and each
party shall procure that any director(s) of the Target Company
designated by such party will exercise his/her director's rights in
accordance with the prior consensus reached with the other party.
Termination:
The Acting in Concert Agreement may be terminated by mutual
agreement in writing. It will also be terminated when either party
ceases to be a shareholder (directly or indirectly) of the Target
Company, or upon liquidation or dissolution of the Target Company.
Default:
A defaulting party shall be liable for all direct or indirect losses caused
by its default under the Acting in Concert Agreement to the non-
defaulting party.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, immediately before the entry into of the Acting in Concert Agreement, Quanzhou Yuanpeng and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
Our Group is primarily dedicated to providing local entrepreneurial individuals, SMEs and microenterprises with practical and flexible short-term financing solutions to support their continued development and address their ongoing liquidity needs.
On 8 September 2017, the Company acquired an aggregate of 47.9% of the entire equity interest of the Target Company. Since then, the Company had been in discussions with the other shareholders of the Target Company regarding its operation and management. With a view to consolidating control over the Target Company and exerting greater influence on its management and operation, the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng decided to enter into the Acting in Concert Agreement, pursuant to which they agreed to actively cooperate to consolidate control of the Target Company and to act in concert in the decision-making of the Target Company. The Acting in Concert Agreement reflects the mutual trust and confidence between the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng regarding the management and operation of the Target Company, and allows them to take effective control of the Target Company and exert greater management and operation influence on the Target Company.
The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Acting in Concert Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET COMPANY
The Target Company is a licensed microfinance company established in Jinjiang, Fujian Province on 21 March 2014 and its registered capital as of the date of this announcement is approximately RMB200.0 million. The Target Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing micro and small loans to local entrepreneurial individuals, SMEs and microenterprises in Quanzhou City. On 8 September 2017, the Company acquired, in aggregate, 47.9% of the equity interests in the Target Company. For more details about the Target Company, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 11 September 2017.
Set out below are certain audited financial information of the Target Company for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 2018 prepared in accordance with Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and audited by a PRC firm of Certified Public Accountants:
For the year ended
31 December
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Interest income
37,187
45,847
Profit before taxation
25,139
45,722
Profit after taxation
19,082
34,291
As of 31 December
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Total assets
246,403
388,820
Total liabilities
3,867
50,366
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
Quanzhou Yuanpeng
Quanzhou Yuanpeng is an apparel company established on 2 December 2004 in Jinjiang City, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the PRC, which is primarily engaged in wholesale of clothing and raw and auxiliary materials.
The Company
The Company is a licensed microfinance company established on 8 January 2010 in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, the PRC, which is primarily dedicated to providing local entrepreneurial individuals, SMEs and microenterprises with practical and flexible short-term financing solutions to support their continued development and address their ongoing liquidity needs. The Company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 30 September 2016.
FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE ACTING IN CONCERT AGREEMENT
Upon signing of the Act in Concert Agreement, the Company is deemed to be interested in Quanzhou Yuanpeng's equity interest in the Target Company by virtue of being a party acting in concert with Quanzhou Yuanpeng in respect of the Target Company. As a result, the Target Company has become a subsidiary of the Company and will be accounted for and consolidated into our Group's consolidated financial statements.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:
''Acting in Concert
the acting in concert agreement entered into on 18 April 2019 (after
Agreement''
trading hours) between the Company and Quanzhou Yuanpeng
''Board''
the board of directors of the Company
''Company''
Quanzhou Huixin Micro-credit Co., Ltd.*（泉州匯鑫小額貸款股份有
限公司）, a company incorporated in the PRC and the H shares of
which are listed on the Stock Exchange
''Group'', ''we'' or ''our''
''Directors''
''Fujian Province''
''Hong Kong''
''Hong Kong Stock Exchange'' or ''Stock Exchange''
''Independent Third Party(ies)''
''Listing Rules''
''PRC''
the Company and its subsidiaries
the directors of the Company
Fujian Province (福建省), the PRC
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
independent third party(ies) who is/are not a connected person(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company or any of its subsidiaries
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan
