Quanzhou Huixin Micro Credit : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 January 2020

02/07/2020 | 04:03am EST
International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 January 2020 Ref No : 02/20/0207 Feb 2020Embargo : Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 hours on Friday 07 February 2020

The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to USD104.2 billion as at 31 January 2020. The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.


See also: BNM Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31 January 2020

Bank Negara Malaysia
07 Feb 2020

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:02:05 UTC
