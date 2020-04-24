Log in
Quarterly Non-Financial Sector Accounts (Provisional Data), 4th Quarter 2019

04/24/2020 | 05:18am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, 24 April 2020

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

QUARTERLY NON-FINANCIAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS: 4th Quarter 2019 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data for the quarterly non-financial sector accounts for the 4th quarter of 2019. Quarterly non-financial sector accounts provide an overall description of the Greek economy, based on the analysis of the economic behavior of the institutional sectors constituting the economy (households and non-profit institutions serving households, non- financial corporations, financial corporations, general government) and the relations of the national economy with the rest of the world.

The data which are presented in the present Press Release have been compiled according to the European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA 2010 - Regulation (EU) 549/2013).

The data cover the period 1999Q1 - 2019Q4.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of 2.13 billion euro compared to a deficit of 1.76 billion euro recorded at the fourth quarter of 2018.

Moreover, during the 4th quarter of 2019, the external balance of primary income, current and capital transfers, recorded a surplus of 1.88 billion euro. The corresponding figure for the 4th quarter of 2018 was a surplus of 1.22 billion euro.

As a result of the above, the total economy (S.1) presented net borrowing of 0.25 billion euro to the rest of the world (S.2) in the 4th quarter of 2019. A year before, net borrowing was 0.54 billion euro (Table 1, Graph 1).

Table 1

(in billion €)

Total Economy (S.1)

2019 Q4

2018 Q4

Difference

(1)

Imports of goods and services

17.45

17.20

0.25

(2)

Exports of goods and services

15.32

15.44

-0.12

(3)=(2)-(1)

External balance of goods and services

-2.13

-1.76

-0.36

External balance of primary incomes, current and capital

1.88

1.22

0.66

(4)

transfers

(5)=(3)+(4)

Net Lending (+) /net borrowing (-)

-0.25

-0.54

0.29

Rest of the World (S.2)

(6)=-(5)

Net Lending (+) /net borrowing (-)

0.25

0.54

-0.29

Small deviations in sums are due to rounding

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

National Accounts Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

National Accounts Synthesis Section

Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Anastasia Katsika, Panagiotis Loutas

Tel: +30 213 135 2082, 213 135 6071

Fax: +30 213 135 2552

Email: a.katsika@statistics.gr, p.loutas@statistics.gr

Graph 1. Net lending (+) / net borrowing (-) Total Economy

8000

6000

4000

2000

0

-2000

-4000

-6000

-8000

2012Q1

2012Q2

2012Q3

2012Q4

2013Q1

2013Q2

2013Q3

2013Q4

2014Q1

2014Q2

2014Q3

2014Q4

2015Q1

2015Q2

2015Q3

2015Q4

2016Q1

2016Q2

2016Q3

2016Q4

2017Q1

2017Q2

2017Q3

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

Table 2 presents the absolute values and the annual changes for the transactions of the secondary distribution of income account for households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) sector for the fourth quarter of the years 2019 and 2018, which affect the gross disposable income.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, disposable income of the households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) sector (S.1M) increased by 0.2% in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, from 30.26 billion euro to 30.31 billion euro.

Table 2

Secondary distribution of income account (in million €)

Transactions and

Uses

y-o-y %

Resources

y-o-y %

balancing items

2019Q4

2018Q4

2019 Q4-

2019Q4

2018Q4

2019 Q4-

2018 Q4

2018 Q4

B.5g

Balance of

primary

30,919

30,481

1.4%

income gross

D.5

Current taxes

on income,

2,809

3,064

-8.3%

wealth, etc.

D.6

Social

7,035

7,057

-0.3%

9,056

9,574

-5.4%

contributions

D.7

Other current

770

722

6.7%

947

1,043

-9.2%

transfers

B.6g

Disposable

30,308

30,255

0.2%

income gross

2

Final consumption expenditure of the households and NPISH sector increased by 2.7% in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, from 31.3 billion euro to 32.2 billion euro (Graph 2).

Graph 2. Households and NPISH gross disposable income and final consumption expenditure growth

(change compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

10%

5%

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

2012Q1

2012Q2

2012Q3

2012Q4

2013Q1

2013Q2

2013Q3

2013Q4

2014Q1

2014Q2

2014Q3

2014Q4

2015Q1

2015Q2

2015Q3

2015Q4

2016Q1

2016Q2

2016Q3

2016Q4

2017Q1

2017Q2

2017Q3

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

Disposable income, gross

Final consumption expenditure

The saving rate of the households and NPISH sector, defined as gross saving divided by gross disposable income was -6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to -3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 3).

Graph 3. Saving rate of households and NPISH

6%

4%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

-6%

-8%

-10%

-12%

-14%

2012Q1

2012Q2

2012Q3

2012Q4

2013Q1

2013Q2

2013Q3

2013Q4

2014Q1

2014Q2

2014Q3

2014Q4

2015Q1

2015Q2

2015Q3

2015Q4

2016Q1

2016Q2

2016Q3

2016Q4

2017Q1

2017Q2

2017Q3

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

3

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the gross fixed capital formation of the non-financial corporation sector (S.11) amounted to 2.7 billion euro.

The gross investment rate of the sector, defined as gross fixed capital formation divided by gross value added, was 18.4% compared to 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 4).

Graph 4. Gross investment rate of non-financial corporations

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2012Q1

2012Q2

2012Q3

2012Q4

2013Q1

2013Q2

2013Q3

2013Q4

2014Q1

2014Q2

2014Q3

2014Q4

2015Q1

2015Q2

2015Q3

2015Q4

2016Q1

2016Q2

2016Q3

2016Q4

2017Q1

2017Q2

2017Q3

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

Net lending of general government (S.13) during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 1.64 billion euro compared to 0.04 billion euro of net lending in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 5).

Graph 5. Net lending (+)/ net borrowing (-) of General Government

4000

2000

0

-2000

-4000

-6000

-8000

-10000

-12000

-14000

-16000

2012Q1

2012Q2

2012Q3

2012Q4

2013Q1

2013Q2

2013Q3

2013Q4

2014Q1

2014Q2

2014Q3

2014Q4

2015Q1

2015Q2

2015Q3

2015Q4

2016Q1

2016Q2

2016Q3

2016Q4

2017Q1

2017Q2

2017Q3

2017Q4

2018Q1

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

4

EXPLANATORY NOTES

General: The quarterly non-financial sector accounts (QSA) provide a description of the different stages of the economic process: production, generation of income, distribution of income, redistribution of income use of income and non-financial accumulation. They also provide a list of balancing items that have high analytical value in their own right: value added, operating surplus and mixed income, balance of primary incomes, disposable income, saving, net lending / net borrowing.

Legal basis: The QSA are compiled in accordance with the European System of Accounts -ESA2010of the Council Regulation (EU) No 549/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 May 2013.

Reference period: The accounting period is the quarter.

Geographical coverage: The whole Greek territory.

Unit of measure: The economic data are published in million euro.

Revision: The quarterly non-financial sector accounts are revised following the revisions of annual non-financial sector accounts, quarterly national accounts and quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government, in order to ensure coherence between them.

Statistical classification: The standard followed is the European System of Accounts (ESA 2010). The main categories are the institutional sectors and the transactions recorded between the sectors. The institutional sectors combine institutional units with similar characteristics and behaviour and are classified as follows:

Total Economy (S.1) Non-financial corporations (S.11) Financial corporations (S.12) General Government (S.13)

Households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) (S.1M)

Rest of the World (S.2)

Publication of data: QSA data are published at about 120 days after the end of the reference quarter.

References: More information on the methodology and detailed tables are available on ELSTAT website: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL91/-

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:17:06 UTC
