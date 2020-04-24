Quarterly Non-Financial Sector Accounts (Provisional Data), 4th Quarter 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC Piraeus, 24 April 2020 HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY PRESS RELEASE QUARTERLY NON-FINANCIAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS: 4th Quarter 2019 (Provisional data) The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the provisional data for the quarterly non-financial sector accounts for the 4th quarter of 2019. Quarterly non-financial sector accounts provide an overall description of the Greek economy, based on the analysis of the economic behavior of the institutional sectors constituting the economy (households and non-profit institutions serving households, non- financial corporations, financial corporations, general government) and the relations of the national economy with the rest of the world. The data which are presented in the present Press Release have been compiled according to the European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA 2010 - Regulation (EU) 549/2013). The data cover the period 1999Q1 - 2019Q4. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of 2.13 billion euro compared to a deficit of 1.76 billion euro recorded at the fourth quarter of 2018. Moreover, during the 4th quarter of 2019, the external balance of primary income, current and capital transfers, recorded a surplus of 1.88 billion euro. The corresponding figure for the 4th quarter of 2018 was a surplus of 1.22 billion euro. As a result of the above, the total economy (S.1) presented net borrowing of 0.25 billion euro to the rest of the world (S.2) in the 4th quarter of 2019. A year before, net borrowing was 0.54 billion euro (Table 1, Graph 1). Table 1 (in billion €) Total Economy (S.1) 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 Difference (1) Imports of goods and services 17.45 17.20 0.25 (2) Exports of goods and services 15.32 15.44 -0.12 (3)=(2)-(1) External balance of goods and services -2.13 -1.76 -0.36 External balance of primary incomes, current and capital 1.88 1.22 0.66 (4) transfers (5)=(3)+(4) Net Lending (+) /net borrowing (-) -0.25 -0.54 0.29 Rest of the World (S.2) (6)=-(5) Net Lending (+) /net borrowing (-) 0.25 0.54 -0.29 Small deviations in sums are due to rounding Information on methodological issues: Information for data provision: National Accounts Division Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 National Accounts Synthesis Section Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr Anastasia Katsika, Panagiotis Loutas Tel: +30 213 135 2082, 213 135 6071 Fax: +30 213 135 2552 Email: a.katsika@statistics.gr, p.loutas@statistics.gr

Graph 1. Net lending (+) / net borrowing (-) Total Economy 8000 6000 4000 2000 0 -2000 -4000 -6000 -8000 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 Table 2 presents the absolute values and the annual changes for the transactions of the secondary distribution of income account for households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) sector for the fourth quarter of the years 2019 and 2018, which affect the gross disposable income. During the fourth quarter of 2019, disposable income of the households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) sector (S.1M) increased by 0.2% in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, from 30.26 billion euro to 30.31 billion euro. Table 2 Secondary distribution of income account (in million €) Transactions and Uses y-o-y % Resources y-o-y % balancing items 2019Q4 2018Q4 2019 Q4- 2019Q4 2018Q4 2019 Q4- 2018 Q4 2018 Q4 B.5g Balance of primary 30,919 30,481 1.4% income gross D.5 Current taxes on income, 2,809 3,064 -8.3% wealth, etc. D.6 Social 7,035 7,057 -0.3% 9,056 9,574 -5.4% contributions D.7 Other current 770 722 6.7% 947 1,043 -9.2% transfers B.6g Disposable 30,308 30,255 0.2% income gross 2

Final consumption expenditure of the households and NPISH sector increased by 2.7% in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, from 31.3 billion euro to 32.2 billion euro (Graph 2). Graph 2. Households and NPISH gross disposable income and final consumption expenditure growth (change compared to the same quarter of the previous year) 10% 5% 0% -5% -10% -15% 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 Disposable income, gross Final consumption expenditure The saving rate of the households and NPISH sector, defined as gross saving divided by gross disposable income was -6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to -3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 3). Graph 3. Saving rate of households and NPISH 6% 4% 2% 0% -2% -4% -6% -8% -10% -12% -14% 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 3

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the gross fixed capital formation of the non-financial corporation sector (S.11) amounted to 2.7 billion euro. The gross investment rate of the sector, defined as gross fixed capital formation divided by gross value added, was 18.4% compared to 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 4). Graph 4. Gross investment rate of non-financial corporations 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 Net lending of general government (S.13) during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 1.64 billion euro compared to 0.04 billion euro of net lending in the fourth quarter of 2018 (Graph 5). Graph 5. Net lending (+)/ net borrowing (-) of General Government 4000 2000 0 -2000 -4000 -6000 -8000 -10000 -12000 -14000 -16000 2012Q1 2012Q2 2012Q3 2012Q4 2013Q1 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 2015Q3 2015Q4 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 4

EXPLANATORY NOTES General: The quarterly non-financial sector accounts (QSA) provide a description of the different stages of the economic process: production, generation of income, distribution of income, redistribution of income use of income and non-financial accumulation. They also provide a list of balancing items that have high analytical value in their own right: value added, operating surplus and mixed income, balance of primary incomes, disposable income, saving, net lending / net borrowing. Legal basis: The QSA are compiled in accordance with the European System of Accounts -ESA2010of the Council Regulation (EU) No 549/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 May 2013. Reference period: The accounting period is the quarter. Geographical coverage: The whole Greek territory. Unit of measure: The economic data are published in million euro. Revision: The quarterly non-financial sector accounts are revised following the revisions of annual non-financial sector accounts, quarterly national accounts and quarterly non-financial accounts of General Government, in order to ensure coherence between them. Statistical classification: The standard followed is the European System of Accounts (ESA 2010). The main categories are the institutional sectors and the transactions recorded between the sectors. The institutional sectors combine institutional units with similar characteristics and behaviour and are classified as follows: Total Economy (S.1) Non-financial corporations (S.11) Financial corporations (S.12) General Government (S.13) Households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) (S.1M) Rest of the World (S.2) Publication of data: QSA data are published at about 120 days after the end of the reference quarter. References: More information on the methodology and detailed tables are available on ELSTAT website: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL91/- 5