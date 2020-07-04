Log in
Quarterly Statistical Bulletin Vol 9, No 1, March 2020 - Contents and Narratives

07/04/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

VOLUME 9, NUMBER 1, MARCH 2020

E D I T O R I A L COMMITTEE

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Mohammed M. Tumala, PhD

Director of Statistics

EDITOR

Paul . Ojeikere

Deputy Director

MANAGING EDITOR

Adeyemi A. Adeboye

Principal Manager

ASSOCIATE EDITORS

Valli T. Adejo

Principal Manager

Suleiman F. Ogunyinka

Lailah G. Sanusi Mohammed G. Mohammed

Obinna R. Ogbuka

Lamin M. Magaji Assistant Statisticians

This Statistical Bulletin is a publication of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

All enquiries, comments and suggestions should be addressed to:

The Director, Statistics Department, Central Bank of Nigeria,

P.M.B. 0187, Garki, Abuja or http://statistics.cbn.gov.ng/cbn-onlinestats/FeedBack.aspx

Data contained in this Bulletin as well as other high frequency data can be accessed online at the CBN Statistics Database on http://statistics.cbn.gov.ng/cbn-onlinestats/DataBrowser.aspx

2

Vision of the CBN

Be the model central bank delivering price and financial

system stability and promoting sustainable economic development

Mission of the CBN

To be proactive in providing a stable framework for the economic development of Nigeria, through the effective, efficient and transparent implementation of monetary and

exchange rate policy, and management of the financial sector

Mandate of the Statistics Department

To collect, analyze and manage data on all sectors of the economy, in order to provide statistical support to the Bank,

the government, international organizations and other stakeholders

3

CONTENTS

EXPLANATORY NOTES

SECTION

A

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

A.1.1:

Monetary Survey: January 2000 - December 2019 (' Million)

A.1.2:

Depository Corporations Survey (' Million)

A.2.1:

Growth Rates of Monetary Aggregates (%)

A.2.2:

Depository Corporations Survey - Growth Rates (%)

A.3.1:

Monetary Authorities' Analytical Accounts - Assets (' Million)

A.3.2:

Monetary Authorities' Analytical Accounts - Liabilities (' Million)

A.4.1:

Central Bank Accounts (1SR) - Assets (' Million)

A.4.2:

Central Bank Accounts (1SR) - Liabilities (' Million)

A.5.1:

Commercial & Non Interest Banks' Statement of Assets (' Million)

A.5.2:

Commercial & Non Interest Banks' Statement of Liabilities (' Million)

A.6.1:

Commercial & Merchant Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Assets (' Million)

A.6.2:

Commercial & Merchant Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Liabilities (' Million)

A.7.1:

Non-Interest Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Assets (' Million)

A.7.2:

Non-Interest Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Liabilities (' Million)

A.8.1:

Merchant Banks' Statement of Assets (' Million)

A.8.2:

Merchant Banks' Statement of Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.9.1:

Primary Mortgage Banks' Statement of Assets (' Million)

4

A.9.2:

Primary Mortgage Banks' Statement of Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.10.1:

Primary Mortgage Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Assets (' Million)

A.10.2:

Primary Mortgage Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.11.1:

Microfinance Banks' Statement of Assets (' Million)

A.11.2:

Microfinance Banks' Statement of Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.12.1:

Microfinance Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Assets (' Million)

A.12.2:

Microfinance Banks' Accounts (2SR) - Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.13.1:

Consolidated Deposit Money Banks' Statement of Assets (₦' Million)

A.13.2:

Consolidated Deposit Money Banks' Statement of Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.14.1:

Other Depository Corporations Accounts (2SR) - Assets (₦' Million)

A.14.2:

Other Depository Corporations Accounts (2SR) - Liabilities (₦' Million)

A.15:

Payments System Statistics

A.16:

Deposit Money Banks' Sectoral Allocation of Credit (' Million)

A.17:

Deposit Money Banks' Sectoral Allocation of Credit … Continued (' Million)

A.18:

Money Market Weighted Average Interest Rates - Unless Otherwise Indicated (Per Cent)

A.19:

Discount Houses Consolidated Balance Sheet (' Million)

A.20:

Stocks Market Statistics - Equities Only

A.21:

Microfinance Banks' Consolidated Balance Sheet (₦' Million)

A.22:

Primary Mortgage Institutions' (PMIs) Consolidated Balance Sheet (' Million)

A.23:

Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Bank of Industry (BOI) (' Million)

A.24:

Consolidated Balance Sheet of The Infrastructure Bank (TIB) (₦' Million)

A.25:

Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) (' Million)

5

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2020 18:43:08 UTC
