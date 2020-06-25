Log in
Quarterly report on the Spanish economy 2/2020

06/25/2020

ECONOMIC BULLETIN 2/2020

CONTENTS

QUARTERLY REPORT ON THE SPANISH ECONOMY

  • 1 Overview 7

    Analytical Articles 65

    2 International ﬁnancial markets 32

    Banco de España publications 73

  • 3 External environment of the Spanish economy 35

Acronyms and abbreviations 74

4 The Spanish economy 46

Boxes

1 The recent recovery of the Chinese economy during

  • the gradual lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown 13

  • 2 Supply- and demand-side factors in determining oil prices against the background of the COVID-19 crisis 18

  • 3 The initial economic impact of the health crisis and the lockdown measures on the euro area countries 21

  • 4 Exit from lockdown and the labour market: a provincial perspective 25

  • 5 Recent developments in Spanish SMEs' access to external ﬁnance according to the ECB's half-yearly survey 29

QUARTERLY REPORT ON THE SPANISH ECONOMY

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 11:28:02 UTC
