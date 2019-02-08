QuattroR seen closing deal for fashion house Trussardi next week - sources

The group, which began life as a leather glove manufacturer, is owned by the Trussardi family through its Finos holding.

The company reported a loss of 30.6 million euros (£26.8 million) in 2017 after heavy writedowns. Revenues fell 8.6 percent to 24.2 million euros.

In December sources had told Reuters a series of banks, including UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, signed a funding agreement with the group worth 51.5 million euros.

Barring last-minute hurdles in negotiations with the lenders, a final agreement is expected mid-week, the sources said.

Trussardi and QuattroR, which is partly owned by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, declined to comment.

