Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

QuattroR seen closing deal for fashion house Trussardi next week - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 01:10pm EST
Boards with Trussardi store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow

MILAN (Reuters) - Investment fund QuattroR is expected to finalise next week a deal to buy between 70 and 80 percent of fashion house Trussardi, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The group, which began life as a leather glove manufacturer, is owned by the Trussardi family through its Finos holding.

The company reported a loss of 30.6 million euros (£26.8 million) in 2017 after heavy writedowns. Revenues fell 8.6 percent to 24.2 million euros.

In December sources had told Reuters a series of banks, including UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, signed a funding agreement with the group worth 51.5 million euros.

Barring last-minute hurdles in negotiations with the lenders, a final agreement is expected mid-week, the sources said.

Trussardi and QuattroR, which is partly owned by Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, Luca Trogni and Stephen Jewkes; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pAMAZON RECONSIDERS NEW YORK HEADQUARTERS OVER LOCAL OPPOSITION : Washington Post
RE
01:55pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : February 4-10
PU
01:46pGerman banks manoeuvre in Washington to temper Russia sanction risk
RE
01:46pTrump official slams cartels as U.S. lawmakers push anti-OPEC bill
RE
01:40pScotiabank sells El Salvador business to Imperia Intercontinental
RE
01:29pOil little changed, in line for weekly loss on slowdown fears
RE
01:18pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Trade Concerns Grow
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Climate Investment Funds holds its ten-year anniversary summit at the world's largest solar plant in Morocco
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police raid Wirecard office following FT reports
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. considers withdrawal of zero tariffs for India - sources
4DOMETIC GROUP : DOMETIC : REPORT ON THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Sony, L’Oreal, BB&T, Amazon

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.