Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Qube : Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:07am CEST

4 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Qube Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 22 November 2018.

The venue is:

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Level 15, One International Towers Sydney Watermans Quay, Barangaroo

Sydney

The Annual General Meeting will commence and be webcast from 10:30 a.m. (Sydney time) via the Qube website(www.qube.com.au).

William Hara

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32aDMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018
PU
05:31aETHOCA : Wins Three Honors at Australian Fraud Awards 2018
BU
05:27aWISR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Chris Whitehead
PU
05:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/8/18 - $1.0727
PU
05:22aFORTESCUE METALS : Students gets into the swing of it with Fortescue’s annual hockey carnivals
PU
05:08aTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses
RE
05:02aGITI TIRE : Introduces Ambassador Program for Passionate Drivers
PU
05:02aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : New aptX Adaptive Designed to Bring Dynamic Next-Gen Premium Wireless Audio Experiences
PU
05:02aLETTER FROM THE CEO : Are You Ready for 5G?
PU
04:54aJD COM : Chinese billionaire's attorneys say he's unlikely to face charges after Minneapolis arrest
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : More effective shingles vaccine may be in short supply at area pharmacies
2U.S. oil prices rise as Gulf platforms shut ahead of hurricane
3AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL INC : AMERICAN HERITAGE INTERNATIONAL : Freshman Tyson Campbell growing on the..
4ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Smiths rebuffs ICU's latest offer for medical division ..
5MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.