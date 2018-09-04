Qube : Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2018

4 September 2018
ASX Announcement
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Qube Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 22 November 2018.
The venue is:
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
Level 15, One International Towers Sydney Watermans Quay, Barangaroo
Sydney
The Annual General Meeting will commence and be webcast from 10:30 a.m. (Sydney time) via the Qube website(www.qube.com.au).
William Hara
Company Secretary
