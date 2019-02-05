Qube : Date of Results Release

6 February 2019

ASX Announcement

Briefing details - Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019.

Following the release of the results to the market, Qube will hold a briefing for analysts and investors to discuss the results.

The presentation will be made by the Managing Director, Maurice James, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lewis at:

10.30am-11.30am - AEST (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)

Dial-in details

Australia Toll Free: Australia Local: International: Conference ID No:

1 800 123 296 02 8038 5221 +61 2 8038 5221 2079587

All Participants will be asked to provide the Conference ID, their name and organisation when joining the call.

Further Enquiries: