Qube : Date of Results Release

6 February 2019
ASX Announcement
Briefing details - Results for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018
Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will be releasing its half year results on Thursday 21 February 2019.
Following the release of the results to the market, Qube will hold a briefing for analysts and investors to discuss the results.
The presentation will be made by the Managing Director, Maurice James, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lewis at:
10.30am-11.30am - AEST (NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT)
Dial-in details
Australia Toll Free: Australia Local: International: Conference ID No:
1 800 123 296 02 8038 5221 +61 2 8038 5221 2079587
All Participants will be asked to provide the Conference ID, their name and organisation when joining the call.
Further Enquiries:
|
Media:
|
Analysts/Investors:
|
Paul White
|
Paul Lewis
|
Director - Corporate Affairs
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
+61 417 224 920
|
+61 2 9080 1903
Disclaimer
Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 23:49:09 UTC